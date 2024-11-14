How a vintage Rolls-Royce ordered by PM Nehru wrecked a royal marriage

A vintage Rolls Royce car ordered by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the Maharani of Baroda over 50 years ago wrecked the marriage of the daughter of the Gwalior royal family, The Times of India reported. The vintage Rolls Royce in question was custom-made by J Mulliner and Co and ordered on the Maharani's behalf by PM Nehru, the report added. A general view of an electric converted Rolls Royce (Representational image) (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)(AFP)

The girl in question belongs to the family of the admiral of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while the boy, the son of a former colonel in the Army, carried on the legacy of his family business of running educational institutes in Indore.

The marriage was finalised in 2018, and the couple was soon engaged to be married. The marriage took place in April 2018, but the woman said that she was never taken to her matrimonial home due to a dowry dispute.

Based on the FIR registered in the case, both families were questioned about the specifics of how the ‘Rishta' was fixed. The report said the man filed a complaint against the bride's family for cheating him and his parents out of a large sum of money during the wedding.

Soon after a complaint was registered against her family, the woman filed her own complaint against the man and his parents, alleging dowry harassment. While the Madhya Pradesh high court quashed the FIR, the woman has now moved to the Supreme Court to challenge the decision.

In her complaint, the woman said that the man's family was attracted by their wealth and was pestering her for dowry. This is where the vintage Rolls Royce became a part of the dispute.

The woman claimed that the man's family was enamoured by the vintage car, which was passed down to her as a family heirloom, and demanded it as part of the dowry. The man's family also allegedly demanded a flat in Mumbai from the bride's parents.