IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / How Bengal economy has fared over the last decade
HT Image
HT Image
india news

How Bengal economy has fared over the last decade

During the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)‘s high-voltage election campaign in West Bengal, home minister and senior party leader, Amit Shah, recently said the state’s economic performance under chief minister Mamata Banerjee was much worse than BJP-ruled states
READ FULL STORY
By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:43 PM IST

During the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)‘s high-voltage election campaign in West Bengal, home minister and senior party leader, Amit Shah, recently said the state’s economic performance under chief minister Mamata Banerjee was much worse than BJP-ruled states.

Countering that claim, Banerjee has said the state’s performance was higher than national averages on many fronts. She has also, on past several occasions, underlined that the biggest stumbling block for Bengal’s economy was the pile of debt she inherited as a legacy from decades of Left rule.

The link between economy and polls

How do we square such contrasting claims? For context, let’s look at whether the economy matters in Indian elections and to Indian voters. Research shows the economy plays a key role in voter choices in advanced economies. In western democracies, incumbents mostly lose power either because of high unemployment or high inflation.

There is, however, little empirical evidence available to definitively say how much household-level economic well-being decides voting preferences. Political-economy scholars hold that economic conditions influence about one-third of the vote (Lewis-Beck and Martin Paldam 2000).

The Centre for Study of Developing Societies’ National Election Study (NES) 2004 (Voting and the Economy) is the only publicly accessible, survey-based data on the economy and voting in India.

The relationship between economy and voting isn’t clearly discernible. Indian elections are mediated by a complex combination of factors, such as caste and identity. The NES 2004 however did find a “positive relationship between evaluations of the national economic condition and votes in favour of the UPA (United Progressive Alliance)”.

Scholars agree that voters mostly reward or penalise the incumbent party for economic situations, such as inflation, unemployment and income growth, rather than vote for future economic prospects. Therefore, the NES 2004 points out voting on economic factors is more likely to be “retrospective” than “prospective”.

Bengal’s economic dynamic

West Bengal looks headed for a classic identity-based electoral battle, but the Trinamool Congress is equally campaigning on a platform of pro-poor economic policies and welfare handouts.

It is true that the state, when TMC’s rule began (Banerjee began her first term as chief minister in 2011), was waddling through unsustainable levels of debt and still does. High debt levels limit the ability of a state government to borrow and spend. Moreover, natural disasters, such as Cyclone Amphan in May 2020, have battered the state’s economy and imposed additional costs.

Steering through its debt pile, Bengal has been able to achieve relatively good levels of growth. However, it has been below the national average.

According to data from the ministry of statistics and programme implementation, the state’s average growth of gross state domestic product or GSDP, the most common measure of income at the state level, between 2012-13 and 2017-18 — which coincide, partly, with years of Mamata Banerjee’s first and second term — was around 5.5%, lower than the national average of 7.1% during this period.

The state’s budget documents show 2018-19 has been a turnaround year. According to the 2019 state budget, West Bengal grew 10.7% in 2018-19 in real terms compared to 6.8% growth rate of the country as a whole. If these estimates, still subject to revision at the federal level, hold, then it will mean the state has seen a leap in growth.

According to SBI Research, the total size of West Bengal’s economy in FY2021 and FY2022 is estimated to be 13.5 lakh core and 15.1 lakh crore. Bengal’s most recent budget, presented in February, forecast a sharp uptick in nominal (inflation-unadjusted) growth of 8%.

Nominal growth is a key determinant of tax revenues. If the state achieves its projected positive growth of 8% (+/-2%), this turnaround will substantially help cushion its debt baggage, which at 5.25 lakh crore currently, is one-third of the total size of its economy.

In real (inflation-adjusted) terms, the state’s growth is estimated to be 1.2% in FY2021, despite the pandemic and at a time when the economy of the country as a whole is projected to shrink nearly 8%.

However, budget estimates of the state haven’t always been reliable. According to Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser of public-sector lender SBI, “for a six-year period ending FY2020, real GDP estimates of the state were on average 4.8% lower than the first GDP estimates”.

Presenting the 2019 budget, Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra had claimed in his Budget speech that West Bengal led all states in achieving a nominal 16% GSDP growth in 2017-18. However, adjusted for higher-than-average inflation of around 7%, the state’s real GDP growth was 9.1% that year, as inflation was higher than the national average.

To be sure, the pandemic has weighed heavily on the state’s economy as well as the government’s spending on welfare and other expenditure. Figures from the state’s latest budget show the Mamata Banerjee-led government has cut expenditure by 6%, with a sizeable downward revised in capital expenditure.

In 2020-21, the state’s fiscal deficit was estimated to be 31,483 crore or 2.18% of GSDP, which is well within the 3% limit recommended by the preceding 14th Finance Commission.

The state of jobs

West Bengal has the second-largest number of micro, small and medium enterprises in the country, comprising 3.7 million businesses which employ roughly 8.6 million people, according to the state’s Budget documents.

The national Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2017-18, released in 2019, shows that unemployment has risen under the TMC’s rule, between 2011-12 and 2017-18. However, the state has been able to keep the unemployment rate, both in rural and urban Bengal, below the national average.

According to the PLFS 2017-18, the unemployment rate in rural Bengal was 3.8%, while the national average was 5.3%. Similarly, the survey showed the unemployment rate in urban Bengal was 6.5% against an all-India average of 7.8%.

Overall, according to the PLFS 2017-18, the unemployment rate in West Bengal was 4.6%, lower than the all-India unemployment rate of 6.1%.

However, these unemployment rates must be seen in the context of quality of job creation. For instance, the proportion of casual wage workers in the state’s workforce was 33% in 2017-18, the latest available estimates show, which is higher than the national average of 25%. This means the state has failed to create sufficient number of decent jobs with social security.

Welfare handouts

Under TMC’s rule, Bengal has expanded its welfare programmes and schemes, a factor the Mamata Banerjee-led government is banking on in the upcoming polls.

Budget 2020-21 announced that persons aged 60 years and not covered under any pension scheme belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will get a monthly pension of 1,000. The new pension scheme is expected to cover 2.5 million beneficiaries, with an allocation of 3,000 crore.

In 2019, the state announced also a Krishak Bandhu scheme, its own version of the federal PM-Kisan cash transfer scheme, which offers 5,000 a year to 7.2 million farmers and landless share-croppers.

The state also has a scheme to provide free electricity for the poor. Under the scheme, no charges are levied on consumers whose quarterly consumption of electricity is up to 75 units. The scheme covers 3.5 million consumers.

Under the Karma Sathi Prakalpa scheme, 100,000 unemployed youth will be provided subsidised entrepreneurship loans of up to 2 lakh, with the budget allocating 500 crore for it.

Expenditure profile

The TMC government has tended to spend more in areas such as rural economy, education and agriculture, than on roads and other infrastructure when compared to average of other states.

A PRS Research comparison with 29 states shows Bengal allocated 17.6% of its expenditure for education in 2020-21, higher than the average expenditure of 15.9% by 29 states, based on 2019-20 Budget estimates. Similarly, the state allocated 10.2% of its expenditure for rural development in 2020-21, higher than the average allocation by 29 states of 6.2%.

Bengal’s budget allocated 2.3% of its expenditure for roads and bridges in 2020-21, which is lower than the 4.2% average allocation for roads and bridges by 29 states.

West Bengal’s overall economic performance shows it has expanded welfare handouts, spent robustly in rural sectors and laid out investment-friendly policies but the state is still burdened by high debt and lower-than-necessary resource mobilisation. Urban unemployment remains fairly high.

The state has claimed to have racked up $145.93 billion worth of business and investment proposals during the landmark Bengal Global Business Summit events, with the ambitious “Bengal Means Business” tagline. Much of these are on paper at this stage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Tata Projects Limited was tasked with the construction of the new Parliament complex on September 29, 2020. (PTI PHOTO.)
Tata Projects Limited was tasked with the construction of the new Parliament complex on September 29, 2020. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Congress built sub-standard buildings: Puri on Central Vista criticism

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The plan, being handled by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, involves having a new Parliament building in place by India’s 75th Independence Day in 2022, while the entire project, which includes constructing 11 administrative buildings to house all the government ministries, is slated to be finished by 2024.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Once a Cong bastion in Puducherry, Yanam to witness a close contest

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Hyderabad Yanam, an assembly constituency of the Union Territory of Puducherry, geographically located in Andhra Pradesh, is witnessing an interesting battle in the ongoing elections to the 30-member assembly scheduled to be held on April 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Plea: Jarkiholi probe against Nirbhaya Act

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Bengaluru A Bengaluru-based non-government organisation (NGO) on Wednesday filed a petition before the Karnataka High Court, claiming the investigation in the alleged sex tape case involving former state minister Ramesh Jarkiholi violated the provisions of the Nirbhaya Act, 2013
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Bypolls a chance for CM to recover lost heft: Experts

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Bengaluru After spending most of his term in office fighting internal discontentment, the bypolls to three constituencies on April 17 come as a fresh opportunity to Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa to not only silence the opposition but also reestablish his image as the undisputed leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jan Shatabdi train runs in reverse for over 20 km in Uttarakhand as brakes fail
Jan Shatabdi train runs in reverse for over 20 km in Uttarakhand as brakes fail
india news

Jan Shatabdi train runs in reverse for over 20 km in Uttarakhand as brakes fail

By Mohan Rajput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:54 PM IST
In a bizarre incident, the Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi express train ran backwards between Tanakpur-Pilibhit railway line on Wednesday evening for over 20 km, a railway official said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

How Bengal economy has fared over the last decade

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:43 PM IST
During the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)‘s high-voltage election campaign in West Bengal, home minister and senior party leader, Amit Shah, recently said the state’s economic performance under chief minister Mamata Banerjee was much worse than BJP-ruled states
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CPI(M) took right approach in Sabarimala case: Yechury

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s remarks on Wednesday that the party, the head of the incumbent LDF government in the state, adopted the right approach to the Sabarimala temple row in 2018, triggered a political storm with the party’s rivals in the state pointing out that this comment, and the “regret” expressed by a state minister on the government’s response to the controversy exposed the party’s “double standards”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Income for all, free ration delivery in TMC manifesto

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Kolkata: Minimum income guarantee for all families in West Bengal, financial assistance for farmers, free doorstep delivery of ration, and inclusion of more communities in the other backward classes (OBC) list were the highlights of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) assembly election manifesto released by chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Former owner of Mercedes denies link to Vaze

By Manish Pathak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Mumbai A 27-year-old travel operator said on Wednesday he sold a Mercedes-Benz car linked to Sachin Vaze, arrested for his alleged role in parking an explosives-laden care near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence, in February to a website that deals in used vehicles
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Mumbai top cop removed

By Surendra P Gangan and Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Mumbai The Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, replacing him with Hemant Nagrale, as it sought to reduce the collateral damage of the Sachin Vaze - Antilia explosives case, even as Opposition pointed to the close links between Mumbai Police officer Vaze and the Shiv Sena
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Food output to set new record this yr despite pandemic

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:36 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s annual food output is set to hit a new record in 2020-21 despite the Covid-19 pandemic, with the country estimated to post a higher yield for the fifth year in a row in the summer (kharif) harvest, and sowing for winter (rabi) crops poised to cross last year’s all-time high, official data shows
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Over 150% rise in Covid cases in 70 dists, states asked to boost testing

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:35 PM IST
At least 70 districts spread over 12 states and union territories have logged an over 150% increase in Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday, urging the administrations to ramp up testing as well as vaccinations in these regions in order to rein in the outbreak
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

At meeting with Modi, CMs seek expansion of vaccine coverage

By HT Correspondents, Mumbai/chandigarh/ Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Chief ministers of at least three states urged the Prime Minister to allow more people to become eligible for coronavirus vaccines, pointing out to growing cases in some of their regions where a large number of those becoming infected are from younger age groups
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Man sentenced to death for raping 5-yr-old

By Jaykishan Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Jaipur A local court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) in Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday completed trial in a rape case in record 16 days and awarded death penalty to a 20-year-old man who had raped a five-year-old girl last month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Cancellation of ration cards a serious issue: SC

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Central government on a plea regarding cancellation of around 30 million ration cards across India between 2013 and 2016, leading to alleged denial of rations and starvation deaths
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP