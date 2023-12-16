close_game
News / India News / How Indian Navy responded to hijacking incident in Arabian Sea

How Indian Navy responded to hijacking incident in Arabian Sea

ByHT News Desk
Dec 16, 2023 11:14 AM IST

Indian Navy's warship and aircraft responded to a hijacking incident in Arabian Sea involving the hijacking of Malta-flagged vessel MV Ruen.

The Indian Navy on Saturday said it responded to a hijacking incident in the Arabian Sea as six unknown men took over a Malta-flagged vessel MV Ruen with 18 crew onboard. The Navy said its warship and maritime patrol aircraft responded swiftly to the hijacking incident involving the hijacking of Malta-flagged vessel MV Ruen on Friday evening. The operation was still on.

Malta-flagged vessel MV Ruen(Source: Indian Navy)
“Responding swiftly to the developing situation, Indian Navy diverted its Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on Anti Piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden to locate & assist MV Ruen. The aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel on early morning of 15 Dec 23 and IN aircraft have been continuously monitoring movement of the vessel, which is now heading towards the coast of Somalia,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The Navy’s warship, mission deployed in the Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy patrol, has also intercepted MV Ruen in the early hours of Saturday, it said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

