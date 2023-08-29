News / India News / How much an LPG cylinder will cost after price cut in your city? Check here

How much an LPG cylinder will cost after price cut in your city? Check here

ByShobhit Gupta
Aug 29, 2023 06:35 PM IST

At present, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital costs ₹1,103 - more than double the rate it came for in May 2020.

In a big relief to the households across India, the Narendra Modi government on Tuesday announced to slash the prices of cooking gas domestic cylinder by 200.

Commercial LPG cylinders price was increased by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 per unit (Representative Photo)
Commercial LPG cylinders price was increased by 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by 50 per unit (Representative Photo)

At present, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital costs 1,103 - more than double the rate it came for in May 2020. It will cost 903 effective Wednesday when the decision is implemented. For Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries, the price will be 703 after considering the continuing 200 per cylinder subsidy.

Moreover, the government announced additional 75 lakh Ujjwala connections, which will take the total Ujjwala yojana beneficiaries to 10.35 crore. While Ujjwala beneficiaries are only 9.6 crore, there are some 31 crore domestic cooking gas users in the country.

While announcing the decisions after the cabinet meeting, union minister Anurag Thakur said that the decision of price reduction in cooking gas is a gift from PM Modi to the women of the country on Onam and Rakshabandhan.

Here's the list of cylinder prices effective Wednesday (source Goodreturns):

CityPrices effective Wednesday (Rs/14.2 kg cylinder)
New Delhi903
Mumbai902.5
Kolkata929
Chennai908.5
Bengaluru905.5
Ahmedabad910
Hyderabad955
Patna1,001
Bhopal908.5
Jaipur906.5
Lucknow940.5

The government in June 2020 had stopped giving LPG subsidies. Cooking gas across the country was priced at market rate, which rose to 1,103 in the national capital.

India is dependent on imports for 60 per cent of its natural gas requirements.

To clear pending Ujjwala applications and to provide deposit-free LPG connections to all eligible households, the government will shortly start distribution of PMUY connections to 75 lacs women from poor households. This will increase the total number of beneficiaries under PMUY to 10.35 crore.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out