How safe are Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant women? Govt issues fresh guidelines

The Union health ministry has issued fresh guidelines for administering the Covid-19 vaccine to pregnant women and said that pregnancy does not increase the risk of infection. "Most pregnant women will be asymptomatic or have a mild disease, but their health may deteriorate rapidly and that might affect the foetus too. It is important that they take all precautions to protect themselves from acquiring Covid-19, including taking vaccination against Covid-19. It is therefore advised that a pregnant woman should take Covid-19 vaccines," the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Safety of Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant women

The ministry said that Covid-19 vaccines available are safe and vaccination protects pregnant women against Covid-19 illness or disease. Like any medicine, a vaccine may have side effects which are normally mild. After getting the vaccine injection, she can get a mild fever, pain at the injection site or feel unwell for 1-3 days. The long-term adverse effects and safety of the vaccine for foetus and child is not established yet. Very rarely (one in 100,000-500,000), pregnant women may experience some of the following symptoms within 20 days after getting the Covid-19 vaccination which may require immediate attention, the ministry stated.

Recovery rate of Covid-19 positive mothers

The ministry said that if a pregnant woman gets infected with the virus, 90 per cent of them recover without any need for hospitalisation, while rapid deterioration in health may occur in a few.

"Symptomatic pregnant women appear to be at an increased risk of severe disease and death. In case of severe disease, like all other patients, pregnant women shall also need hospitalization. Pregnant women with underlying medical conditions e.g, high blood pressure, obesity, age over 35 years are at a higher risk of severe illness due to Covid-19," it further stated.

Health of newborns of Covid-19 positive mothers

Talking about the apprehensions regarding the baby's health, the ministry informed that more than 95 per cent of newborns of Covid-19 positive mothers have been in good condition at birth. In some cases, Covid-19 infections in pregnancy may increase the possibility of a premature delivery, the baby's weight might be less than 2.5kg and in rare situations and might die before birth, it noted.

Who are at higher risks of developing complications after Covid-19?

"Women older than 35 years of age, obese women, having a pre-existing illness such as diabetes or high blood pressure, having a history of clotting in the limbs are at a higher risk of developing complications after Covid-19 infection. In case a woman has been infected with Covid-19 during the current pregnancy, then she should be vaccinated soon after the delivery," the ministry said.

Registration on Co-Win portal/on-site vaccination centre

The Union health ministry advised all pregnant women to register themselves on the Co-WIN portal or get themselves registered on-site at the Covid-19 vaccination centre.