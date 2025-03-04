How tech, coupled with tribal security personnel, is derailing Maoists in Bastar

Security personnel in Chhattisgarh attribute heavy deployment of forces, opening of new security camps, multi-district operations and the use of modern gadgets as key operational reasons for the recent surge in killings of Maoists by security forces with minimal losses to them.

So far this year, 81 Maoists have been killed in the state, with 65 of them killed in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts including Bijapur; the number rises to 304 from January, 2024. In various encounters in the Bastar region this year, security forces have recovered 77 firearms, including two AK-47 rifles, five Self-Loading Rifles (SLR), two INSAS rifles, and three .303 rifles. Since January 1, 2024, more than 364 weapons have been seized.

A senior police officer aware of the operational details said security forces are now launching operations with the strength of more than 2,000 specialised police personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, Chhattisgarh Special Task Force (STF) and CRPF COBRA.

A second officer aware of the anti-Naxal strategy said that the biggest reason for success is that local tribals are part of the operation. “One of the most important reasons is that more than 90% among security personnel (who) pushed for anti-Naxal operations are local tribals who know the local terrain and language. These troops are divided in more than 50 parties of about 40 each who surround the Maoists from all ends and encircle them,” the second officer said.

“After first contact with Maoists, all troops are informed about Maoists’ locations and two levels of encirclement are done, inner and outer. Even if the Maoist’s are able to breach the inner circle, they are neutralised at the outer circle. Security forces are keen on shortening the inner circle and entrap Maoists in a small area,” said a senior Chhattisgarh police officer.

An intelligence officer posted in the Bastar region claimed that use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs) -- both bigger UAVs launched by National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) and smaller UAVs launched by ground forces-- help security forces monitor real time movements of Maoists. “The UAVs help security forces modify their strategy and operational assault in the field. Other gadgets including night vision devices have helped security forces gain upper hand,” said the intelligence officer.

Security forces are now launching longer operations, which continue for days even after initial success. For example, for the February 14 encounter in which 31 Maoists were killed, the operation was launched on February 12. Similarly in the January 20 encounter in which security forces gunned down 16 Maoists in the jungle bordering Odisha, the operation was launched before two days. It is the same encounter in which a central committee member and senior Maoists were killed.

“More thorough search operations are being conducted, which lead to more recovery of bodies and weapons. Secondly, reinforcements are sent promptly in case of exchange of fire with Maoists, which helps in encirclement of Maoists,” said the officer.

Officials also believe that aggressive opening of security camps in the last 14 months have helped security forces to better plan operations. In 2024, 28 camps were set up in the core area of the Maoists including Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada and Narayanpur. These camps include one in Puvarti, the village of Maoist Mandvi Hidma. New security camps have also helped in gathering human intelligence.

⁠Another senior police officer posted in a Maoist-affected district believe that Maoists have been demoralised with continuous deaths of leaders and cadres.

“The cadres of Maoists are demoralised. We are getting clear indications and information. Secondly , the number of anti-Maoist operations has increased manifold which gives Maoist no time to relax and prepare strategy,” said the officer. As per official figures of police, total 174 operations have been conducted since January 1 2023 and total in comparison to around 200 operations conducted in five years of the Congress government.

The officials said the focus is on multi-district operations to prevent Maoists from escaping after a major operation. “⁠Multi-district operations involving all south Bastar districts attack Maoists from all directions leaving them no space to escape. Security forces track and follow them for long distances and hunt them,” the officer said.

An important strategy which has helped is that security forces have challenged and neutralised Maoists in their strongholds of Abujmaad and PLGA battalion 1 core areas ( Sukma-Bijapur border). In the past, security forces rarely operated in core areas, which helped Maoist to train and strategise. “⁠Real time monitoring of all security operations at multi levels have helped to get quality feedback about operations and necessary modification in future operations. Security operations now continue even if security forces face small reverses initially, injured police personnel are rescued with the help of helicopters and security operation continues unabated,” the first police officer said.

Officials believe that security forces have targeted specific Maoist people’s liberation guerilla army (PLGA) formations and whenever one Maoist formation is entrapped, the whole formation is killed. “For example , on the February 2 encounter in which eight male Maoists were killed in an encounter in Bijapur, the PLGA was targeted and most of the Maoists killed were PLGA members,” said an officer.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P, said rigorous training for the troops in field craft and tactics, establishing bases to launch effective operations, better weapons and gadgets, real time intelligence network were among many strategic measures adopted by the security forces in the region to outwit the Maoists.

He added that for more than four decades, senior Maoist leadership used local cadres as human shields during exchange of fire and fled by taking advantage of dense forest cover. “Due to better operational tactics of the security forces, senior Naxal cadres are not able to flee from their hideouts. Moreover, after realising the evil intent of the senior cadres, the local cadres are no longer in a mood to risk their own lives to protect the senior cadres , who are mostly from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, etc. All these factors are working in our favour and in the recent months we are able to recover dead bodies of senior Maoist leaders and thereby obtain decisive operational outcomes,” he added.

He said, “We are looking forward to continue with the prevailing synergy between state and central para military forces. Similarly, we are having best ever interstate coordination with troops in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha.”

Experts said the political will to eradicate Maoism is a critical factor for continuous success in Bastar region. “The political will supported by necessary infrastructure are the two most important factors to deal with any serious and continuing problem. Presently, the Central and State governments are on the same page to deal with Maoism. The government is also trying to fill the administrative vacuum by implementing the Niyad Nellanar scheme to boost development,” said RK Vij, former director general of police in Chhattisgarh. Vij said that besides rehabilitating the surrendered cadres, emphasis should also be put on winning the trust of locals.