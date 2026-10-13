How to apply for voter ID online: Eligibility, documents and tracking application status

Indian citizens who are eligible to vote but are not registered on the electoral roll can apply for voter registration online. The Election Commission of India provides a portal where applicants can submit their forms, provide supporting documents, and track their applications.

Before submitting a fresh application, check whether the applicant's name is already on the electoral roll. (Representative Image/ANI)

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A voter ID card is commonly used as proof of identity during elections. However, possessing a voter ID card and having a person's name on the electoral roll are two different things. The name must appear on the relevant electoral roll to vote.

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Who is eligible to apply for a voter ID card in India?

To register as a general voter, an applicant must be an Indian citizen, meet the minimum voting age, ordinarily reside in the constituency where registration is sought, and not be legally disqualified from voting. The minimum voting age in India is 18.

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{{^usCountry}} The Election Commission provides four qualifying dates for voter registration: January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Election Commission provides four qualifying dates for voter registration: January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1. {{/usCountry}}

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This allows eligible citizens to apply around the time they turn 18, subject to the applicable registration rules.

Before submitting a fresh application, check whether the name is already on the electoral roll. If a person is registered but needs to change their address or correct their details, a different form may be appropriate.

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What documents are required?

Applicants should keep their personal details and supporting documents ready before beginning the application. Depending on the information required, applicants may need:

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1. A recent photograph

2. Proof of age or date of birth

3. Proof of ordinary residence

4. Other information or documents specified in the application

The exact requirements should be checked against the official instructions for Form 6. Do not assume that every document is accepted for every purpose.

Make sure the applicant's name, date of birth, and address are entered correctly. Incomplete or inconsistent information can delay verification.

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How to apply online using Form 6

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Form 6 is the application form for new voter registration for eligible Indian citizens. To apply:

1. Visit the official portal.

2. Register for an account or sign in.

3. Select the new voter registration service and open Form 6.

4. Enter the personal information, including name, date of birth, and residential address.

5. Complete the remaining sections and upload the requested documents.

6. Review the information carefully before submitting the form.

Follow any additional declarations or instructions displayed on the portal. After submission, save the acknowledgement or application reference number. The applicant will need it to track the request.

Indian citizens living abroad who meet the relevant conditions use a separate registration process for overseas electors, which uses Form 6A.

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How to track a voter ID application

Submitting the form does not mean that registration has been completed. The application must be processed by the election authorities.

To check its progress, visit the Voters' Service portal and select the application-status facility. Enter the reference number provided at the time of submitting the application.

The status may indicate that the application is being processed or that further information is required. An election official may also need to verify the applicant's residence or documents.

If the application appears delayed, contact the relevant election office or use the Election Commission's voter helpline, 1950.

What happens after registration?

Once the application is approved and the applicant's name is added to the electoral roll, check the registration details online.

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The portal also provides services for accessing an electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card, commonly called an e-EPIC, where available.

If the applicant's name is already on the electoral roll but the address or other details need correction, check whether Form 8 is the appropriate application.