‘How will the country progress? Centre fighting states’: Kejriwal’s fresh attack

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Centre of “fighting the state governments” as he asked - “How will the country progress like this?”. His comments come after his deputy - Manish Sisodia - questioned the government amid reports of the CBI issuing a lookout circular against him, which effectively restricts him from leaving the country.

In his latest tweet, Kejriwal spoke of the common woes of the common man. “At a time when the common man is fighting inflation, crores of youth are unemployed in the country… the central government - in collaboration with all states - should be waging a battle against these issues,” the Delhi chief minister wrote. “Instead of that, they are fighting the entire nation. Every morning they begin this game of the CBI, and the ED. How will the country progress like this?” he further asked. Kejriwal's comments come amid the opposition's allegations that central agencies are being misused by the ruling BJP, a claim that has been rebuffed by the leaders of the party, alleging corruption.

Excise Policy Row

The Delhi excise policy has been at the centre of political standoff between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party ever since LG Vinai Kumar Saxena a couple of weeks ago recommended a CBI probe. On Friday, the central probe agency launched searches in seven states. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s home was also searched and the raids went on for about 14 hours. Later, an FIR was filed naming Sisodia and over 10 other people.

On Sunday, reacting to the reports of a circular issued against him, Sisodia said that “nothing was found in the raids”. “Now you have issued a circular where is Manish Sisodia? What is this gimmick Modi ji?” he asked in a tweet, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am roaming freely in Delhi. Let me know where to come," he further added.

