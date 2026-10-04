HT Evening Brief October 4: Delhi protests intensify, flydubai co-pilot's dark confession and more

Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.

Delhi protest LIVE: Protests intensify, police bus window smashed

Police said anti-riot gear has been provided to personnel and the Ministry of Home Affairs has been informed about the security arrangements. (ANI) (Representative Image)

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Protests seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation entered their third day on Sunday, with clashes breaking out at Jantar Mantar. Police deployed around 5,000 personnel, including RAF and paramilitary forces, along with drones and barricades. A police bus window was smashed during a clash, while several protesters, including AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj and AISA national president Neha Bora, were detained. Read more

Flydubai co-pilot's dark confession

Omani co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami allegedly told investigators he wanted to deliberately crash the flydubai flight and was “not afraid of death”, the Wall Street Journal reported. The 29-year-old, accused of attacking Indian pilot Smit Machchhar with a crash axe, is also being investigated over alleged extremist views and was reportedly fired by Oman's national airline last year. Read more

SC takes suo motu cognisance of Central Secretariat Library space crunch

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{{^usCountry}} The Supreme Court will hear the matter on Monday after taking suo motu cognisance of the 135-year-old library, which has about 8.5 lakh books. The library was ordered to vacate its Shastri Bhawan premises by September 30 for redevelopment and has sought alternate space from the housing ministry. Read more Mohammed Siraj's limited ODI game time raises World Cup planning questions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Supreme Court will hear the matter on Monday after taking suo motu cognisance of the 135-year-old library, which has about 8.5 lakh books. The library was ordered to vacate its Shastri Bhawan premises by September 30 for redevelopment and has sought alternate space from the housing ministry. Read more Mohammed Siraj's limited ODI game time raises World Cup planning questions {{/usCountry}}

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Mohammed Siraj has played only four ODIs in 2026 despite Jasprit Bumrah's limited availability, with India trying several pace options instead. Siraj has said long breaks affect his rhythm and pace, raising questions over whether he remains central to India's 2027 World Cup plans. Read more

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi to be viewed by CBFC this week

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Salman Khan's war drama Maatrubhumi may get a release date soon, with Diwali or Christmas being considered. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also starring Chitrangda Singh, was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and reportedly underwent reshoots after objections to its initial anti China stance. Read more