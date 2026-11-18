Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of today day's top headlines from across the country, the world of politics, sports, and entertainment.

Last known active local terrorist in South Kashmir killed in encounter

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping shook hands and shared a hug on the tarmac at the Shenzhen airport. (via REUTERS)

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Mohammed Lateef Bhat, believed to be the last active local commander in South Kashmir, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district on Wednesday, police said. 23-year-old Bhat was the most wanted local terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir, and the encounter ended a year-long hunt for him.

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Bhat was trapped inside a mosque in Zangalgam village since Wednesday morning as security forces tracked him down and cordoned off the village. He refused to surrender to the personnel. Union home minister Amit Shah confirmed Bhat's killing in a post on X. Read more here.

Cyclone Akvan moving northwestward, may make landfall in Odisha on November 20

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{{^usCountry}} Severe cyclonic storm Akvan is moving north-northwestwards over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, and is expected to cross the coast between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha around noon on November 2, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Severe cyclonic storm Akvan is moving north-northwestwards over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, and is expected to cross the coast between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha around noon on November 2, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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In its latest bulletin, the cyclone will make landfall with wind speeds up to 100 kmph. North Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts, as well as the south Odisha coast, are under alert. Several places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall on November 19 and 20. Read more here.

Xi Jinping personally receives Trump at Shezhen airport; leaders share hug

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Chinese President Xi Jinping personally welcomed US President Donald Trump upon his arrival in Shenzhen, China on Wednesday, with the two leaders shaking hands and sharing a hug on the tarmac.

After Trump descended from Air Force One, the US national anthem was played. The US President was seen saluting whule standing alongside Xi. The leaders then walked down the red carpet on the tarmac towards their vehicles. Trump is in Shenzhen for the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, and a first-of-its-kind trilateral meeting with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Read more here.

Magnus Carlsen turns on the drama, chooses not to show up for game vs Bibisara

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Magnus Carlsen chose not to show up for his Fast Classic match against Bibisara Assaubayeva at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest, having already taken an unassailable 11.5-0.5 lead across four blitz games and two rapid games.

Carlsen – who has already lost 21.8 ratings points so far in the tournament and is in danger of dropping below 2800 for the first time in 17 years, decided to forfeit the game. Currently, he’s rated 2801.2. A draw or loss against Bibisara – rated over 350 rating points below him – in the fast classic would have further bled him points. There’s no loss of rating points that comes with forfeiture. Read more here.

Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor revisit Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham shoot in meeting with Prince William

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Filmmaker Karan Johar, and actors Saif Ali Khan and Kreena Kapoor met with Prince William during his visit to Dharma Productions office on Wednesday. The Prince of Wales spent the afternoon with the Bollywood celebrities, discussing cinema, stories and cultural connections. Karan later revealed that their conversation also took them back to the making of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Karan revealed how he and Kareena got nostalgic during the meeting, writing on Instagram, “A particularly warm moment was of revisiting memories from the making of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, sharing anecdotes from those much-loved shooting days! @kareenakapoorkhan and I felt rather nostalgic! There is something incredibly beautiful about how cinema brings the world closer.” Read more here.

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