HT Evening News Brief October 19: Tiger Shroff attackers' planned escape via Nepal; Mizoram’s Chinmay Sutar scripts Ranji history

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Tiger Shroff attackers' planned escape route

Tiger Shroff attackers' planned escape route; Chinmay Sutar becomes second batsman to score 400 in Ranji Trophy (Photos Credit: AFP (L); Chinmay Sutar/Instagram (R))

Three suspects arrested in connection with the shooting at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai were allegedly trying to flee to Nepal via Delhi, the probe has revealed. The accused, identified as Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Hritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai; and a minor from Haryana, had a detailed escape route planned after the incident. Read here.

3 killed in clash in Manipur

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The security officials posted outside Manipur chief minister Y Khemchand Singh's bungalow in Imphal were taken by surprise when a group of people brought a body and left it outside the gate on Monday. The incident took place after three Meitei men were allegedly killed by Kuki militants on Monday morning. Read more.

US 'very close' to India trade deal

Deep Dive How were the suspects in the Tiger Shroff firing case planning to escape? Police said the three suspects allegedly planned to travel from Kota to Delhi and then flee to Nepal. They were arrested at Kota railway station while travelling on the Pune-Jaipur Express. Who was suspected of coordinating the attack on Tiger Shroff's car? Investigators were examining the suspected role of Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police said preliminary questioning indicated Pandit had been in contact with one of the suspects, Rehan. What injuries were reported in the shooting at Tiger Shroff's car? Tiger Shroff escaped serious injury, while his driver and a bystander were injured. The bystander, Umesh Chauhan, was reported to be hemodynamically stable and under close observation at KEM Hospital.

United States secretary of state Marco Rubio on Monday said Washington was "very close" to finalising a trade deal with India. “We're trying to finalize a trade deal with India right now. We're very close to doing that. So that's one of the things we take into consideration when the President makes a decision about national security waivers and things of that nature,” Rubio said while speaking to reporters in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Read the story here.

Jubin Nautiyal's father rejoins Congress

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{{^usCountry}} Singer Jubin Nautiyal's father, politician Ramsharan Nautiyal, rejoined the Congress on Monday, days after he quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ramsharan was inducted into the party in the presence of AICC in-charge of Uttarakhand Kumari Selja, Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal, and Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya in New Delhi. Check here. Brazil's Lula, Bolsonaro clash in heated debate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singer Jubin Nautiyal's father, politician Ramsharan Nautiyal, rejoined the Congress on Monday, days after he quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ramsharan was inducted into the party in the presence of AICC in-charge of Uttarakhand Kumari Selja, Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal, and Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya in New Delhi. Check here. Brazil's Lula, Bolsonaro clash in heated debate {{/usCountry}}

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Ahead of the run-off vote for the presidential elections in Brazil, incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro clashed over a series of topics. Read here.

Chinmay Sutar becomes second batsman to score 400 in Ranji Trophy

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Mizoram batsman Chinmay Sutar has become the second player to score a quadruple century in the history of the Ranji Trophy after BB Nimbalkar. Read more here.