History made: Mizoram’s Chinmay Sutar becomes second batsman to score 400 in Ranji Trophy

Mizoram batsman Chinmay Sutar has become the second player to score a quadruple century in the history of the Ranji Trophy after BB Nimbalkar, who made 443 not out in the 1948-49 season. Chinmay Sutar has also represented India Emerging Team in the past. (Chinmay Sutar (Instagram))

The 29-year-old Sutar, who resumed his innings on 181, reached the milestone in the third session of the second day against Nagaland in their Plate group match in Sovima on Monday. Sutar took 517 balls to reach the milestone. He hit 46 fours and seven sixes for 400 not out as Mizoram declared the innings on 581/9.

Sutar made his first-class debut in his team’s season opener earlier this month. After falling for 35 in the first innings against Manipur, he scored 99 in the second.

Sutar made his List A debut for Mumbai earlier this year in January, against Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was run out for 2. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Musheer Khan, Tushar Despande, Siddhesh Lad and Shardul Thakur also featured in that game. He also represented India Emerging Team at the 2019 Asian Cricket Council Emerging Teams Cup.

No.11 Lalrempuia Chhakchhuak played his part to a tee in his partnership with Sutar. After the ninth wicket fell at 392, Chhakchhuak held his end up nicely. He consumed 76 balls and remained unbeaten on 14. The last wicket stand yielded an unbeaten 189 as Sutar continued to reach one milestone after another at the other end. His dominance can be gauged from the fact that the next best score for the team was 69, from Jehu Anderson.

Sutar’s father, Rajesh, played seven first-class games for Mumbai. He also played 30 List A games. He once opened with the great Sachin Tendulkar against the touring Aussies in a practice game at the Brabourne Stadium in 1998 and scored 48.

Nimbalkar continues to hold the record for the highest individual innings in the Ranji Trophy with 443 not out in the 1948-49 season, followed by Prithvi Shaw (379), Sanjay Manjrekar (377), MV Sridhar (366), Tanay Agarwal (366), Vijay Merchant (359 not out), Samit Gohel (359 not out) and VVS Laxman (353).