US influence, personal attacks: Brazil's Lula, Bolsonaro clash in heated debate ahead of run-off vote
The two leaders exchanged barbs, accusations and insults in a tense broadcast on Band TV that lasted about two hours, days before the October 25 vote.
Ahead of the run-off vote for the presidential elections in Brazil, incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro clashed over a series of topics, which later turned into personal attacks, marking their first debate.
The two leaders exchanged barbs, accusations and insults in a tense broadcast on Band TV that lasted about two hours, days before the October 25 vote.
In the first round of voting on 4 October, Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, won by 47 percent to Lula's 45 per cent.
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A heated debate
The debate between Lula and Bolsonaro focused on the economy, public security, corruption and Brazil's relations with the United States, covering a range of issues which the voters of Brazil feel will impact the direction their country goes after the vote.
Bolsonaro, 45, criticised Lula over the cost of living, public security and social spending, accusing the incumbent of spending recklessly to secure a fourth consecutive term.
Meanwhile, 80-year-old Lula targeted Bolsonaro over the senator's ties to US President Donald Trump.
Also Read | Bolsonaro leads in first-round vote of Brazil's presidential race, Lula says will win in ‘extra time’
"It is striking how the Bolsonaro family is subservient to American interests," said Lula, accusing the right-wing leader of conspiring to "hand over" Brazil's rare earth minerals to Washington.
“Liar” vs “Clown”
However, as the debate went on, the attacks between the presidential candidates turned personal. With Lula calling Bolsonaro a "habitual liar and thug" for his alleged ties to Rio de Janeiro's paramilitary groups, and Bolsonaro saying he will keep Lula at a distance "because he may steal his wallet."
"Lying is the Bolsonaro family's strong suit," Lula said.
The younger Bolsonaro also called the incumbent a “clown” after dodging a question about a corruption investigation regarding his father, Jair Bolsonaro.
Jair Bolsonaro has been under house arrest while serving a 27-year sentence connected to efforts to overturn the 2022 election, which he lost to Lula.
The senator also told Lula that "Brazil is going to retire you."
As the debate heated up, Lula also battled to control his irritation at times and repeatedly asked viewers to "look it up on Google" to prove his adversary was lying.
Lula's attacks on Bolsonaro also come after Brazil’s federal police asked the country’s Supreme Court to open an investigation against Flávio over a money laundering accusation involving a lawyer close to him.
This case comes as the 45-year-old is already under investigation for his links to Daniel Vorcaro, a disgraced former banker who financed a movie about Jair Bolsonaro. The younger Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing.
Thousands rally across Brazilian cities
Meanwhile, tens of thousands of supporters for the candidates took to the streets of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and other cities to rally for their leaders.
Pro-Bolsonaro crowds wearing Brazil’s national colours of yellow, green and blue packed Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo’s financial centre.
Meanwhile, Lula supporters wearing red, symbolic of his Workers’ Party, filled Brasilia’s plaza of government buildings, while students backing the president protested against Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro.
The second debate between Lula and Bolsonaro is set for October 23 on TV Globo.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More