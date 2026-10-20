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Rubio says India and US are close to finalising a trade deal

Mumbai, Oct 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in Mumbai on Tuesday. U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also present. (@SecRubio X)

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for his second visit to India this year and is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The two sides are expected to discuss strengthening cooperation in defence, security, technology and critical minerals amid continuing strains in bilateral ties. Read more here

Model Shraddha Dubey, sister and driver arrested in Shiva Sharma death case

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Model and social media influencer Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey and driver Tanveer Ali alias Danish were arrested in Nagpur on Tuesday by a joint team of Lucknow Police and Uttar Pradesh STF in connection with cafe owner Shiva Sharma’s death. Sharma, 28, died after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Lucknow on October 9. His mother filed a murder complaint against Dubey and others, and the allegations are under investigation. Read more here

CJP leaders move Delhi HC against 2-day custody extension

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Deep Dive What topics are Marco Rubio and S Jaishankar expected to discuss during Rubio’s India visit? Their talks are expected to cover trade, energy, defence and security, technology, and critical minerals. They may also discuss regional issues, including the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. Why did Marco Rubio support India diversifying its energy sources? Rubio said diversifying India’s energy portfolio is a smart move and acknowledged that changing oil suppliers cannot happen overnight. He said the US could help meet some of India’s energy needs. What did Rubio say about a pause on new Russia sanctions affecting India? Rubio said the US would use a 60-day period to assess the effects of potential sanctions on India and the global energy market. The pause was intended to help evaluate those implications.

{{^usCountry}} Cockroach Janata Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Special Executive Magistrate’s order extending their custody by two days. The petition was filed in the afternoon through advocate Abhik Chimni. Read more here {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cockroach Janata Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Special Executive Magistrate’s order extending their custody by two days. The petition was filed in the afternoon through advocate Abhik Chimni. Read more here {{/usCountry}}

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Ranbir Kapoor speaks Telugu at Ramayana event in Hyderabad, wins cheers from fans

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Ranbir Kapoor surprised fans by addressing them in Telugu at the Hyderabad event for Ramayana: Rise of a Legend on Monday. The actor, who plays Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film, received loud cheers for his effort, while co-star Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, watched with a smile. The event was held ahead of the film’s theatrical release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where it will be distributed by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. Read more here

Erik ten Hag breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo fallout at Manchester United after four years

Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo’s fallout was one of Manchester United’s most talked-about issues during the 2022-23 season, drawing attention away from the team’s declining performances. The public dispute began after Ronaldo was substituted at half-time during a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano and left the stadium before the final whistle, upsetting then-manager Ten Hag. Read more here

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