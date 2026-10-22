HT Evening News Brief October 22: India condemns Houthi attacks in Saudi, Diljit Dosanjh concert denied police nod in Delhi and more

Good evening, readers! Here's a quick wrap of the day's top headlines for you to snack on as you grab your evening tea. From India's response to attacks in Saudi Arabia to Diljit Dosanjh being denied permission for concert in Delhi, we bring you the top updates from across the country, the world and from the field of sports and entertainment.

India slams Houthi strikes in Saudi Arabia after Indian killed

Vehicles travel along a road in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 22, 2026. (REUTERS)

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India on Thursday expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia while condemning continued attacks by Houthi rebels on civil infrastructure, including a strike on Dammam airport that killed an Indian national, and backing the early restoration of peace and normalcy in West Asia. The Indian side also said it is working with airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of Indian pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia because of the suspension of flights by Indian carriers following the recent escalation of hostilities. Read More

Delhi Police denies permission for Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 Delhi concert

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The Delhi Police has denied permission for Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 concert, HT City has learnt. The show, which was set to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, was not given permission on the basis of security concerns. In a letter addressed to BookMyShow, Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) cited "specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law and order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law and order concerns" as the reason behind preventing Diljit Dosanjh's 'Aura India Tour Delhi'. Read More

'Not involved with CJP's protest call': Neha Bora to Delhi HC on Oct 16 detention

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Deep Dive Why was Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 Delhi concert denied permission? Delhi Police cited specific threat-related inputs, security requirements during the festive season and other law-and-order commitments. The concert application was therefore not approved. Where was Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert scheduled to take place? The Aura India Tour show was scheduled for October 30 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. How did AAP react to the denial of permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert? AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the decision and alleged possible bias against progressive voices from Punjab, saying Dosanjh is popular with young people.

{{^usCountry}} AISA president Neha Bora on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that she was not involved in a separate protest call issued by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Central Park on October 16. The court was hearing Bora’s plea challenging a Delhi Police notice directing her to furnish a personal bond of ₹10,000. Representing the student leader in court, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan termed her brief detention and the Delhi Police notice "completely illegal" and informed the court that she was not involved in a separate protest call by the CJP at Connaught Place. Read More Bikaner House explains removal of photos from Raihan Vadra's exhibition {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AISA president Neha Bora on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that she was not involved in a separate protest call issued by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Central Park on October 16. The court was hearing Bora’s plea challenging a Delhi Police notice directing her to furnish a personal bond of ₹10,000. Representing the student leader in court, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan termed her brief detention and the Delhi Police notice "completely illegal" and informed the court that she was not involved in a separate protest call by the CJP at Connaught Place. Read More Bikaner House explains removal of photos from Raihan Vadra's exhibition {{/usCountry}}

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The management of Bikaner House in the Capital on Thursday said Raihan Vadra – Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra’s son – was asked to remove “certain photographs” from his solo exhibition after they were found “inconsistent with the policy” of the venue. The development came as the request sparked a political row, with Priyanka alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre was “afraid” and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read More

Samson, Iyer and Dhir fashion record win for India against New Zealand

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India’s top order orchestrated a spectacular takedown of 225 for the loss of six wickets in the first T20I against New Zealand at Christchurch, but not without a late wobble. Sanju Samson (67 off 33 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (29 off 12 balls) tore into the bowling in the Powerplay before Shreyas Iyer (42 off 28 balls) steadied the chase and Naman Dhir (42 off 15 balls) delivered the decisive blows as India won with two balls to spare. Read More