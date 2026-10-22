‘Unacceptable’: India slams Houthi strikes in Saudi Arabia, moves to help stranded pilgrims

India on Thursday expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia while condemning continued attacks by Houthi rebels on civil infrastructure, including a strike on Dammam airport that killed an Indian national, and backing the early restoration of peace and normalcy in West Asia. This aerial view shows the headquarters of the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) in Dhahran in eastern Saudi Arabia on October 14, 2026. (AFP)

The Indian side also said it is working with airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of Indian pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia because of the suspension of flights by Indian carriers following the recent escalation of hostilities.

An attack on King Fahd International Airport on Wednesday evening killed two people, including an Indian, while two Indians were among eight people injured. Another Indian was injured by debris from a drone intercepted over Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield on Wednesday.

“We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield in the Eastern Province on October 21,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Such attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure are “completely unacceptable and must cease immediately”, the Indian side reiterated. “We stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest,” it said.

While conveying condolences to the family of the Indian killed in Dammam and wishing the speedy recovery of the injured, the statement said the Indian embassy in Riyadh is in touch with Saudi authorities and providing assistance to the affected Indian nationals.

The latest attacks on Saudi infrastructure reflect the escalation of the conflict between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed government of Yemen. One Indian was killed, and 10 more were injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media that the Indian embassy in Riyadh and the consulate in Jeddah are “engaging with concerned airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of affected [Indian] pilgrims”.

Jaiswal’s social media post followed a claim by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi that 4,000 Indian pilgrims were stranded in Makkah and Madina after Indian carriers such as Air India, Indigo and Akasa Air cancelled flights.

Jaiswal said about 3,000 stranded Indian pilgrims have returned from Saudi Arabia on available flights over the past week. This was in addition to more than 10,000 pilgrims who were not stranded and returned to India during the same period. “Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest,” he said.

The Indian missions in Riyadh and Jeddah, with the support of community volunteers, are extending all possible welfare assistance to the pilgrims, Jaiswal said.

Nineteen Indians, including 11 seafarers, have been killed so far in the West Asia conflict, which was triggered by attacks by Israel and the US on Iran in February. Dozens more have been injured across West Asia. The Indian side has been concerned by these casualties and has repeatedly called for a return to dialogue and diplomacy while urging all stakeholders to stop attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure.

West Asia is home to more than 10 million Indians, a majority of them blue-collar workers, including employees of oilfields and infrastructure facilities such as airports.

On Wednesday, the US State Department directed diplomats and family members to leave from its missions in Saudi Arabia, triggering fears of a US strike on Iran. There were also reports of the US withdrawing family members of diplomats from several other missions in the region.