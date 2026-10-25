HT Evening News Brief October 25: Jaishankar urges dialogue on global conflicts, Kharge targets BJP, Sindhu loses French Open final

Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world of politics and sports, and entertainment.

Jaishankar urges dialogue amid global conflicts

External affairs minister S Jaishankar calls for dialogue amid Ukraine, West Asia conflicts (PTI)

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, warning that wars affect people and economies far beyond the countries involved. Speaking at the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan in Delhi on UN Day, he said India was willing to work with other countries to restore peace. Jaishankar also condemned the use of terrorism as an instrument of statecraft, calling for stronger global action against the threat. Read more

Kharge targets BJP over Ayodhya temple donation row

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a veiled swipe at the BJP over alleged theft of devotees' cash offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Speaking in Patna, Kharge prayed to Lord Ram to punish those who had allegedly looted wealth in his name. He also raised the controversy surrounding a purported purification ritual conducted after his speech in Haldwani in August, demanding an inquiry into those involved. Kharge further accused the government of electoral irregularities and called for elections to be conducted using ballot papers. Read more

Protests, clashes sweep Europe over living costs and housing

Demonstrations over rising living costs, housing affordability, education and political accountability swept several European countries over the weekend. France witnessed clashes between protesters and police, with tear gas and water cannons deployed as authorities reported nearly 1,000 arrests. In Italy, additional security personnel were deployed amid demonstrations, while violent clashes erupted in Albania's capital, Tirana. Portugal's police cleared a housing protest camp in Lisbon after thousands marched for affordable homes. Meanwhile, retirees in Spain protested against possible changes to the public pension system, and Serbia voted in a snap parliamentary election amid a student-led movement challenging President Aleksandar Vucic. Read more

AICWA condemns treatment of Shilpa Rao at music festival

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{{^usCountry}} The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) condemned the treatment of singer Shilpa Rao after her performance was cut short at Mumbai's Bollywood Music Project on Saturday. Her microphone was switched off midway through her set amid production delays, and she was unable to complete her performance or thank the audience before the next act began. Rao later said she was heartbroken by the incident. AICWA said it would support the National Award-winning singer through legal avenues if she decided to take action against the organisers, adding that the humiliation of artists would not be tolerated. Read more Sindhu loses French Open final to An Se Young {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) condemned the treatment of singer Shilpa Rao after her performance was cut short at Mumbai's Bollywood Music Project on Saturday. Her microphone was switched off midway through her set amid production delays, and she was unable to complete her performance or thank the audience before the next act began. Rao later said she was heartbroken by the incident. AICWA said it would support the National Award-winning singer through legal avenues if she decided to take action against the organisers, adding that the humiliation of artists would not be tolerated. Read more Sindhu loses French Open final to An Se Young {{/usCountry}}

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PV Sindhu lost the French Open final to South Korea's An Se Young despite winning the opening game in a spirited performance. The Indian went down 21-16, 11-21, 12-21 after an hour and one minute against the reigning Olympic and world champion. Sindhu, who was playing her second final of the year after winning the Japan Open in July, had briefly threatened an upset by taking the first game and opening up a lead in the decider. However, An fought back to secure her fourth French Open title and third consecutive crown at the tournament. The defeat marked Sindhu's 11th consecutive loss to the South Korean, who continued her dominant run on the international circuit. Read more

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