HT Morning Brief Oct 20: Delhi air quality improves after rain, Netanyahu’s party falls short of majority in Israel elections

Good morning, readers! Here is a roundup of the top stories you need to know today, covering national and international news, sports and entertainment.

Rain brings relief from pollution in Delhi

Delhi is likely to witness another spell of rain on Friday after overnight showers brought down temperatures across the national capital. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

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Delhi is likely to witness another spell of rain on Friday after overnight showers brought down temperatures across the national capital. The rainfall also brought some relief from pollution, with Delhi's air quality improving to the satisfactory category on Friday morning after several days of poor air quality. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 90 at 9.05 am, a drop of 132 points from Thursday's reading of 222 at 4 pm, when the air quality was in the poor category. While 16 monitoring stations reported moderate air quality, the remaining stations recorded satisfactory levels. Read more here.

Israel elections: Netanyahu’s party remains largest, but falls short of majority

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Israel has finished the counting of votes for the parliamentary elections. The Netanyahu bloc won 53 seats, while the camp led by opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot won 48. Arab parties together won 19 seats. None of the groups reached the 61 seats required for a majority. With no bloc securing enough seats to form a government on its own, attention has shifted to the two Arab parties, the Joint List and Ra'am, and whether they could play a role in the next government. Follow live updates related to the elections here.

Bengal on alert after Bhutan glacial lake outburst

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities placed parts of the Dooars region in north Bengal on alert on Friday after reports emerged of a glacial lake outburst in Bhutan, state officials familiar with the matter said. The extent of the incident and its possible impact on areas downstream were not immediately clear. Bhutanese media reports said the outburst occurred at Shintaphu glacial lake, located below Wakila Mountain in the Gasa district. In West Bengal, officials were keeping a close watch on areas along the Sankosh River in the Dooars, particularly Kumargram in Alipurduar district. Read the full story here. All about the youngest-ever pick in WPL auction history {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities placed parts of the Dooars region in north Bengal on alert on Friday after reports emerged of a glacial lake outburst in Bhutan, state officials familiar with the matter said. The extent of the incident and its possible impact on areas downstream were not immediately clear. Bhutanese media reports said the outburst occurred at Shintaphu glacial lake, located below Wakila Mountain in the Gasa district. In West Bengal, officials were keeping a close watch on areas along the Sankosh River in the Dooars, particularly Kumargram in Alipurduar district. Read the full story here. All about the youngest-ever pick in WPL auction history {{/usCountry}}

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Karnataka all-rounder Uma Kashvi created history by becoming the youngest player to be picked at a Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. Her family had recognised her sporting ambitions from an early age. At eight, she would spend hours batting with a semi-soft ball, often facing blows during practice. However, this did not stop her from attending training regularly and working towards her goal. Her selection in the WPL marks a key step in a journey that began when she was just seven. She had shown an interest in sports from a young age and also explored swimming before focusing on cricket, her uncle, Sai Satya Vijay, told HT from Bilaspur, where Kashvi is currently representing Karnataka in the Women's U-19 T20 Challenger Trophy. Read the full story here.

Patrick Stewart dies at 86

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Actor Patrick Stewart, best known for his roles in the 'X-Men' and 'Star Trek' franchises, died in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He was 86. His representatives confirmed his death through his social media accounts on Thursday.

A statement posted on the actor's social media accounts said he had died following a "short and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia." Read more here.