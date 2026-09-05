HT Morning Brief Sept 5: More S-400s on India's radar; Delhi rain chaos; FBI's most-wanted man held in Punjab

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India moves to buy 5 more S-400s

Commuters wade through a water logged stretch at Mayur Vihar Phase 2 near NH24 amid heavy rains in New Delhi on Friday. (Hindustan Times/Raj K Raj)

India’s decision to acquire five more S-400 Triumf air defence systems from Russia has gained further momentum with Moscow sending in Bill of Quantities (BOQ) proposal, which details the cost of construction and materials, to Delhi for the cost negotiations to begin. The last of the five S-400 system contracted by the Narendra Modi government in 2018 at a cost of USD 5.43 billion will be reaching India in November this year. Read more here.

Delhi rains woes continue

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Delhi and adjoining areas are yet to recover from Friday evening’s non-stop downpour, but the National Capital Region is bracing for another “good wet day” on Saturday, with more rain expected across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall at different times of the day on September 5 and has also issued a yellow alert. Read more on Delhi weather here.

Eight students killed in Kerala crash

Deep Dive What is the significance of India acquiring five more S-400 systems from Russia? The acquisition of five additional S-400 Triumf air defence systems from Russia is significant for strengthening India's air defence capabilities, particularly in response to regional threats such as China's advanced military technologies. Why has India decided to procure more S-400 systems after Operation Sindoor? India's decision to procure more S-400 systems follows the successful performance of the S-400 during Operation Sindoor, where it effectively demonstrated its capabilities against airborne threats, emphasizing the need for enhanced air defence. How will the new S-400 systems impact India's defence strategy against China? The deployment of the new S-400 systems will bolster India's defence strategy against China by providing advanced missile defence capabilities, particularly in the eastern sector, enhancing security and deterrence along its border.

At least eight engineering students from Tamil Nadu were killed in a road accident as a car rammed into a parked lorry in Keralam’s Thrissur, police said on Saturday. According to police, the deceased were students of an engineering college in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, and were travelling from Guruvayur towards Kodungallur along NH-66. Read more here

FBI's most-wanted man held in Punjab

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{{^usCountry}} Punjab Police have arrested a 65-year-old Jalandhar resident who was recently placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) list of most-wanted fraudsters for his alleged involvement in a US government benefits fraud worth around $6,00,000 (approximately ₹5.6 crore). The accused, Manjit Singh Bedi, fled the United States in April this year and reached India via Canada to evade legal proceedings. Know more here. Belgian PM takes veiled dig at Trump over tariffs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab Police have arrested a 65-year-old Jalandhar resident who was recently placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) list of most-wanted fraudsters for his alleged involvement in a US government benefits fraud worth around $6,00,000 (approximately ₹5.6 crore). The accused, Manjit Singh Bedi, fled the United States in April this year and reached India via Canada to evade legal proceedings. Know more here. Belgian PM takes veiled dig at Trump over tariffs {{/usCountry}}

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Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Friday warned both arbitrary trade barriers and systematic market distortion were threats to geopolitical stability, alluding to both US President Donald Trump and China, without naming either. Drawing laughter and applause from the audience, De Wever added, “Your applause tells me that you all know who I am talking about.” Read more here.

Aryna Sabalenka gets strong smell of cannabis

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Aryna Sabalenka’s third-round victory at the US Open was briefly interrupted on Friday when the world No. 1 asked the umpire to address a strong smell of cannabis inside Louis Armstrong Stadium. The unusual moment came during Sabalenka’s second service game against Uzbekistan’s Kamilla Rakhimova. Having raced to a 3-0 lead, the top seed stopped play before it could continue and brought the issue to chair umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore. Read more here.