Good morning, readers. Here are the top developments from India and across the world, covering politics, international affairs, sports and entertainment.

9 of family killed in Rajasthan accident

(L) A preliminary probe suggested the Rajasthan accident may have occurred after the driver dozed off at the wheel. (R) A partially damaged police station was set on fire by a mob following clashes between police and Awami League supporters. (HT Photo/Reuters) more less

Nine members of a family from Maharashtra were killed, and several others were injured after their vehicle crashed into a truck parked along the Kota-Udaipur highway in Rajasthan early on Sunday, police said. A preliminary probe suggest the driver may have fallen asleep while driving. Police said a detailed investigation is underway. Read the full story here.

Bangladesh tense over Sheikh Hasina’s planned return

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Tensions over former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's proposed return to Bangladesh have escalated, with at least 20 to 30 houses belonging to Awami League leaders reportedly set ablaze in attacks allegedly carried out by activists of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Hasina said she would return home in December "at any cost", even if "death is the price to pay." Read more details here.

Israel’s Eisenkot invites Netanyahu’s party for coalition talks

Israel's Yashar Party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, who has been tasked by the country's president with forming the next government, has invited its main opponent, Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, to hold coalition talks. Yashar confirmed on Saturday that it had approached Likud and other groups to discuss the possibility of forming a coalition. Read the full story here.

Miley Cyrus ties the knot

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus married musician Maxx Morando on Saturday, November 21, at a private residence in Palm Springs, California. Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the wedding. Cyrus has yet to post an official announcement about the occasion on her social media accounts. Read more details here. Rishabh Pant scripts history {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus married musician Maxx Morando on Saturday, November 21, at a private residence in Palm Springs, California. Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the wedding. Cyrus has yet to post an official announcement about the occasion on her social media accounts. Read more details here. Rishabh Pant scripts history {{/usCountry}}

Read More

India's Rishabh Pant made history on Sunday after scoring a century in the Wellington Test against New Zealand. He reached his ninth Test century in 135 deliveries on Day 4 of the first Test at the Basin Reserve, becoming the first Asian wicketkeeper to score a century in each of the SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). Read the full story here.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}