HT Morning News Brief November 12: Nvidia CEO's ‘affairs’, Hardik Pandya's Punjab Kings move and more

Good morning, readers. Here are five stories to get you up to speed on the biggest developments across politics, India, world, entertainment, and sports.

Hardik Pandya moved to Punjab Kings in much-anticipated IPL player trade on Wednesday, Nov 11 (PTI)

From the Nvidia CEO's shocking affair revelations to Hardik Pandya's pay hike as for joining Punjab Kings - here's your quick morning news briefing.

Two Special Police Officers go missing in J-K's Kishtwar, search operation underway

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Two Special Police Officers (SPOs), on a patrol, went missing along with their weapons on Wednesday afternoon in the upper reaches of Marwah in Kishtwar district, said people familiar with the development. Read more here

Nvidia board working with outside firm to identify CEO Jensen Huang's replacement after reports of multiple affairs: Report

Deep Dive Is Nvidia’s board considering replacing Jensen Huang as CEO? Reports say Nvidia’s board is working with an outside firm to identify potential successors and may discuss Huang’s future. The board is also reportedly considering appointing an interim chief while it searches for a permanent replacement. Why are reports about Jensen Huang’s personal relationships raising concerns at Nvidia? Reports about multiple affairs have prompted questions about Huang’s leadership and whether his relationship with a woman suspected of working for China put company trade secrets at risk. Nvidia has also launched an internal probe into whether he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. How have reports about Jensen Huang affected Nvidia’s shares? Nvidia shares fell about 9% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. The company had also lost more than $300 billion in market value since reports about Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang emerged.

Amid reports that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has had multiple extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy, the tech giant's board has been working with an outside firm to identify potential successors as it prepares to meet as early as Wednesday (local time) to decide Huang's future at the company. Read full report here

Iran sets 7 conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz, resuming talks with US

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{{^usCountry}} Iran has said it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz or resume negotiations with the United States until Washington meets seven conditions set by Tehran. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the responsibility for the next move now rests with the US, as Iran waits for an official response to its demands. Read full report here Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are married, share first picture from dreamy Greek wedding {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran has said it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz or resume negotiations with the United States until Washington meets seven conditions set by Tehran. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the responsibility for the next move now rests with the US, as Iran waits for an official response to its demands. Read full report here Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are married, share first picture from dreamy Greek wedding {{/usCountry}}

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Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran tied the knot at a grand wedding attended only by family and friends, reportedly in Greece. The composer shared their first picture as newlyweds on social media hours after the wedding on Wednesday. Read full report here

Hardik Pandya gets Rs1.65 crore pay hike as he joins Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians land Arshdeep Singh in blockbuster IPL trade

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Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have completed one of the biggest trade deals in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, with Hardik Pandya moving to PBKS in exchange for Arshdeep Singh. Pandya, who captained MI over the last three seasons, will now begin a new chapter after failing to guide the franchise to a title during his tenure as skipper. Read full report here