Iran sets 7 conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz, resuming talks with US
Iran says it will keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and reject US talks until Washington meets its seven conditions.
Iran has said it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz or resume negotiations with the United States until Washington meets seven conditions set by Tehran. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the responsibility for the next move now rests with the US, as Iran waits for an official response to its demands.
Speaking to Al Jazeera, Ghalibaf said Iran had already sent Washington a clear response outlining its conditions but had not received a specific answer.
“The ball is now in the Americans’ court, and they must make a decision and announce it," he said.
He also warned US President Donald Trump against restarting military action against Iran, saying, “If Trump decides to go to war again, he will face another defeat."
Iran says no negotiations are taking place with Washington
Iran's senior security official Mohsen Rezaei also said there were currently no negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
Also Read: US sanctions inflicting ‘extraordinary economic pain’ on Iran, no need for major combat ops: Rubio
In an interview with Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV, Rezaei said Iran was waiting for a clear response from the US on its demands. His comments were reported by Reuters.
The remarks came after Trump met Qatar's mediators at the White House on Monday. The US president played down the possibility of another major military operation against Iran but did not accept Tehran's existing truce proposal.
Mohsen Rezaei warns US bases in Europe could be targeted
Rezaei also warned that Iran could strike American military bases outside the Middle East if they were used to launch attacks against the country.
“If American aircraft take off from an American military base, even one located in a European country or some other distant region, to bomb Iran, we will strike those bases as well," he told Al-Mayadeen.
Also Read: Trump says US war in Iran is ‘militarily effectively over', suggests ‘status quo’ to continue
He added that Iran could target other distant US military installations and islands that Washington believes are beyond the reach of Iranian missiles.
What are Iran's conditions?
Iran's demands include the removal of US sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and compensation for damage caused by the war. Tehran has also called for an end to fighting across regional fronts, including Lebanon.
According to The Associated Press, Iran's proposal suggests reopening the Strait of Hormuz on the sixth day after the US meets its demands, with talks on a final agreement starting the following day.
However, Tehran has not publicly released the complete list of all seven conditions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More