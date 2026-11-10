US sanctions inflicting ‘extraordinary economic pain’ on Iran, no need for major combat ops: Rubio

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said Iran was facing “extraordinary economic pain” from the sanctions imposed by America, while adding that he sees no need to resume major combat operations against Tehran at present. “The economic campaign (against Iran) is so devastating that right now there is no need for major combat operations,” Rubio said. (via REUTERS)

“The economic campaign (against Iran) is so devastating that right now there is no need for major combat operations,” Rubio said after a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers in Paris, adding that this was what he told his allies too, AFP reported. He said US President Donald Trump had “concluded” there was no need to resume military action, adding that America's objective was being achieved “by economic means.”

He further said, “The economic pain that is being inflicted on Iran right now, on that regime, is extraordinary.” The US Secretary of State said this would keep “growing every day”, warning that it would “get worse” over time. Rubio blamed the Islamic Republic for the sanctions, claiming the “economic pain” had been imposed by the Iranian regime “on its own people.”

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“It's all brought about by the fact that this radical regime of lunatics is imposing this on their own people. They're destroying their own country,” Rubio said. However, Rubio issued a warning for Iran, saying if the country crosses any “red lines”, the “US military stands ready”.

The conflict began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February earlier this year. Tehran retaliated with attacks on US interests and bases in Gulf countries, and effectively blocked navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. While a ceasefire framework was agreed upon in June, it quickly unravelled over sticking points, including Iran's nuclear programme and navigation in Strait of Hormuz.

Iran urges US to address demands; Trump sees ‘positive momentum’ after meeting with Qatar PM Iran on Tuesday urged the United States to meet its demands for reopening of Strait of Hormuz, even as US President Trump spoke of “positive momentum” towards ending the eight-month conflict, AFP reported. Trump's remarks came after he met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Qatar and Pakistan are leading diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Tehran said the conflict will not be resolved by stepping up military action. “The only solution is to adopt a language of respect, engage in diplomacy, and address Iran's demands and conditions -- which were outlined in the two-day proposal and remain on the table,” Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told news agency IRNA. Iran's conditions include ending the war on all fronts, unfreezing Iranian assets, lifting oil sanctions and ending the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.

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Trump, after his meeting with the Qatari leader, had said there was momentum toward ending the war with Iran, and added that he would hold off on new military strikes against Iran for the time being.

Following the meeting, Qatari PM Al-Thani said he was “grateful for the positive discussions on reaching a deal and bringing peace to the region.” Al-Thani made an unscheduled stop at the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris after the talks with Trump.

“On this occasion, the ministers will discuss the situation in the Near and Middle East—in particular the Iranian crisis and its security and economic repercussions, both for the region and for the international community as a whole,” France's foreign ministry said in a statement.