HT morning news brief November 14: US briefly grounds flights; Delhi records ‘very poor’ AQI

Good morning, readers. Catch up with the major headlines in national and global news, sports, and entertainment.

Delhi AQI remains 'very poor'

US lifts ground stop; Delhi AQI remains 'very poor' (Photos Credit: AFP (L); PTI (R))

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Saturday, with seven of the national capital's 59 monitoring stations recording severe pollution levels. PM2.5 continued to be the dominant pollutant, being the primary pollutant at 50 stations. Read the full story here.

Indian ambassador on US religious freedom body's Sharjeel Imam post

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Indian ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra on Friday (local time) criticised the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), a body constituted by the US government, after it made a post on X referring to jailed activist Sharjeel Imam. Read more.

US lifts ground stop after thousands of flights halted

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a nationwide ground stop for US flights that halted thousands of departures for more than four hours on Friday. Officials cited “extraordinary circumstances” for the ground stop, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy saying a communications issue affected the regional air traffic control centres that direct planes between airports nationwide. Check the full story here.

Jensen Huang misled Nvidia leaders about relationship with Chinese businesswoman

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned on Thursday, misled several company leaders about the nature of his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter and an internal correspondence reviewed by the news agency. Check the full story here. Warner alleges CA never interviewed Starc, Lyon and Hazlewood in sandpapergate row {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned on Thursday, misled several company leaders about the nature of his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter and an internal correspondence reviewed by the news agency. Check the full story here. Warner alleges CA never interviewed Starc, Lyon and Hazlewood in sandpapergate row {{/usCountry}}

Read More

David Warner, the former Australian opener, on Saturday alleged that Cricket Australia never interviewed Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon during its investigation into the ball-tampering scandal eight years ago. Read the full story here.

Sidhu Moose Wala's parents claim music label released song without authorisation

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The release of late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's song Phantom has landed music label Saga Music in a legal dispute with the late singer's family. His parents have accused the label of releasing the track without their consent. They claimed that they had asked the label to hold back the release until the matter was discussed with them. Read more.