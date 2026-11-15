HT morning news brief November 15: Congress MLA vandalises stage at Uttarakhand event; Israel's Netanyahu pushes for unity government | Top updates

Good morning, readers. Here's a look at the latest developments from India and around the world, including politics, sports and entertainment.
Congress MLA vandalises stage at Uttarakhand event
Congress MLA from Dharchula, Harish Dhami, and his supporters allegedly vandalised the inauguration stage of the 10-day Jauljibi Mela along the Indo-Nepal border in Pithoragarh district on Saturday after he claimed he was not permitted to speak in the presence of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Read more.
Netanyahu pushes for unity government
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Israeli caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday urged Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar Party to enter a unity government. However, Eisenkot rejected the appeal. In a video statement shared on X, Netanyahu said he had an important conversation with Eisenkot, adding that they have known each other for a long time, even before the latter's tenure as the IDF's chief of staff. Check the full story here.
SpaceX carries out first-ever recovery of a spaceship
SpaceX achieved a major milestone on Saturday by successfully catching Starship's upper stage, or spacecraft, as it returned intact from orbit. The successful recovery marked a significant moment for the company's ambitious Starship programme. Read more.
India vs New Zealand 5th ODI
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For one last time, the India and New Zealand teams face off in a white-ball game in this series. India won the opening two matches and looked to seal the series in the third, which was washed out due to rain. Track the live updates here.
Addinath Kothare recalls auditioning for Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana
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For one last time, the India and New Zealand teams face off in a white-ball game in this series. India won the opening two matches and looked to seal the series in the third, which was washed out due to rain. Track the live updates here.
Addinath Kothare recalls auditioning for Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana
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Actor Addinath Kothare was seen as Bharat in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, also known internationally as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Addinath talked about initially auditioning for Lakshman before being cast as Bharat, working with Ranbir Kapoor, and filming the emotional Bharat Milap sequence. Check the full story here.
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Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/HT morning news brief November 15: Congress MLA vandalises stage at Uttarakhand event; Israel's Netanyahu pushes for unity government | Top updates
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