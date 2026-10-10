HT Morning News Brief October 10: Delhi braces for CJP's Jantar Mantar protest, India responds to Elon Musk's monopoly charge

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40,000 security personnel, no internet, metro shut: Delhi turns fortress for Jantar Mantar 2.0

Delhi Police removed 'suspicious’ people near Jantar Mantar on Saturday ahead of the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party as Abhijeet Dipke leaves for Delhi.

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On Sansad Marg in Delhi, the nearly 500-metre stretch connecting Connaught Place to Jantar Mantar, about 250 people stood on the road on Friday evening. But not one was a civilian. Delhi Police personnel, Rapid Action Force members and other central paramilitary forces occupied the carriageway, flanked by towering anti-riot vehicles, buses and police vans.

With a massive gathering expected on Saturday, the Capital has been turned into a fortress, with more than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel deployed to prevent protesters from converging on Jantar Mantar for a demonstration called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Read more here.

Delhi Police starts detaining people near Jantar Mantar, CJP's Dipke leaves for Delhi

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Deep Dive Why did Delhi Police deny the CJP permission to protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10? Police cited the short notice, saying applications must be submitted at least 10 days in advance, as well as concerns about public safety, traffic and law and order. It also pointed to alleged problems during earlier protests, including demonstrations continuing beyond permitted hours. What was the CJP demanding in its Jantar Mantar protest? The Cockroach Janta Party demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. CJP said it was pressing for free and fair elections. What did the Supreme Court say about Delhi’s transport restrictions during the CJP protest? The court said authorities could regulate train movement to prevent unlawful gatherings but should not impose an outright halt that inconvenienced residents. It asked authorities to publicise any regulated transport plan and traffic advisory.

{{^usCountry}} Delhi Police remove 'suspicious’ people near Jantar Mantar on Saturday ahead of the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party. A government official told HT on Friday that three sports facilities in Delhi will be used as temporary detention centres, if required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi Police remove 'suspicious’ people near Jantar Mantar on Saturday ahead of the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party. A government official told HT on Friday that three sports facilities in Delhi will be used as temporary detention centres, if required. {{/usCountry}}

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke left for Delhi from Mumbai ahead of the group's planned protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Click here for CJP protest's live updates.

India doesn't allow monopoly, says minister as Elon Musk continues tirade

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Communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday rejected billionaire Elon Musk’s claim that his satellite internet service, Starlink, was being blocked by “certain oligarchs”, asserting that India does not allow a monopoly in any sector and questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s response to a post by Musk.

For the third day in a row, Musk took to X late Friday with another sarcastic post over a pending security clearance for Starlink to start operations in India. His posts have targeted billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose Reliance Jio is also aiming to provide satellite internet services in India. Click here to read full story.

Gautam Gambhir sympathises with Indian bowlers T20I against West Indies

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India head coach Gautam Gambhir once again sympathised with his bowlers and asked for a balance between bat and ball. His latest comments came in the aftermath of the 2nd T20I against the West Indies in Ranchi on Friday, where the visitors chased down 250 rather comfortably. The ball turned into a soap—in a manner of speaking—due to heavy dew, which hurt the Indian bowlers a lot. Shai Hope, the Windies captain, led from the front, hitting an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls and helping his side chase down the daunting target with six wickets in hand and nine balls to spare. Click here to read more.

Kitao Sakurai was told not to include Dhalsim in Street Fighter, Vidyut Jammwal made him authentic

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Ever since the first trailer for Kitao Sakurai’s adaptation of Street Fighter dropped in May, fans have been going gaga over the film that is ‘not ashamed to look like Street Fighter’. A game-accurate adaptation, the film strives to move away from previous adaptations and give fans what they really want. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, director Kitao Sakurai talks about why he wanted to get every major Street Fighter II character in the film and how Vidyut Jammwal’s Dhalsim blew everyone away. Read HT' exclusive interview here.