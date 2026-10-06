HT Morning Brief October 5: Bypolls underway in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal; Pakistan pulls out of WCL Season 3

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Bypolls election voting

Bypolls election voting; Pakistan pull out of WCL (Photos Credit: PTI; X)

Voting began on Tuesday for bypolls across key constituencies in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry. Polling is under way in West Bengal's Nandigram and Rejinagar; Tamil Nadu's Madurantakam and Dharapuram; Puducherry's Thattanchavady; and Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha seat. Follow live updates here.

Trump blames Iran for flydubai incident

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US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he "personally" believes Iran was responsible for the September 30 flydubai incident where Indian pilot Smit Machchhar was stabbed by an Omani co-pilot. Read more.

ECI 'fact-checks' Rahul Gandhi's Form-6 allegations

The Election Commission of India (ECI) fact-checked leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday after he alleged that chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar changed the Form 6 "illegally and unilaterally". Read the story here.

Promotion of Delhi ACP put on hold

Assistant commissioner of police (Connaught Place) Vivek Bhagat was promoted to additional deputy commissioner of police in a routine order issued by the Delhi home department on Monday, but the order was later put on hold. Check here.

Archie Renaux recalls how time working as AC engineer made him realise he wanted to act

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{{^usCountry}} After successful stints in Gold Digger and Shadow and Bone, Archie Renaux is now garnering praise for his appearance on the HBO show War. But very few know that Archie almost did not become an actor. Once upon a time, he was training to be an air-conditioning engineer. Read all about it here. Pakistan pull out of WCL {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After successful stints in Gold Digger and Shadow and Bone, Archie Renaux is now garnering praise for his appearance on the HBO show War. But very few know that Archie almost did not become an actor. Once upon a time, he was training to be an air-conditioning engineer. Read all about it here. Pakistan pull out of WCL {{/usCountry}}

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Pakistan withdrew from the World Championship of Legends (WCL) Season 3 on Monday, and the team will no longer participate in the tournament. Check the full story here.