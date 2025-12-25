HT Rewind Quiz: Test your knowledge about the biggest moments of 2025

The world is awash in conflict, chaos and confusion. But there were several bright spots in 2025. It’s been a banner year for drink lovers, book aficionados, movie fans and for anyone looking to regale themselves in new, exciting ideas. The HT 2025 Rewind Quiz is an attempt at revisiting those moments of the past year. Dive in and see if you can ace this quiz. Good luck!

The HT 2025 Rewind Quiz takes you through some of the most talked-about moments of the past year.(Pixaby/Representational Image)