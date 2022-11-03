HT This Day: Nov 4, 1950 -- Air India plane lost over Alps

A four-engined Indian Constellation believed to have 40 seamen and a crew of seven aboard, was feared to have crashed in the mountains of Southern France today.

The Air India International plane was more than five hours overdue at Geneva on a flight from Bombay to London. It was last reported 30 miles north-east of Marseilles on a hop from Cairo to Geneva.

Low clouds and bad weather hampered the search, which is being concentrated in the Voiron area in France.

It was thought that the plane had been flying above the clouds and crashed in the treacherous Alps area of Val d’Isore. The pilot had informed Geneva airport that he would be landing shortly after 11 a.m. (G.M.T.)

Last contact was made with the missing plane while it was flying over Grenoble, France shortly after 10-30 a.m.

The plane was then flying at 14,000 ft. over St. Laurent du Pont Voiron, north of Grenoble.

The highest mountains in the area are the Chartrouse, from 5,400 ft. to 7,200 ft. high. The wind was very strong.

The plane’s radio operator did not mention any trouble while in contact with Grenoble.

Among the 40 seamen on board the plane 37 were Pakistanis and three Indians, according to the Air India International authorities in Bombay.

They also stated that the crew numbered six. Its members were: Capt. Saint, pilot, co-pilot Koregaonkar, navigator, S. B. Antia, Flt. Engineer Gomes, Fit. Purser Ganesh and the air hostess Miss Gros’rate and another member.

Air India International here stated that the Constellation left Cairo at 1-30 a.m. (G.M.T.) It was in radio communication with airports until 9-30 a.m. (G.M.T.) which would place it only 35 minutes’ flying distance from Geneva. There was no news after that.

Air searches could not be started because of bad weather over the Alps, though Geneva airport was open and regular services were operating from there.

An official of Air India International in London said at 3-45 p.m. (G.M.T.): “ The aircraft is now five hours overdue at Geneva. We have failed to locate it at airports anywhere in the region.

“The airport left Cairo at 1-30 a m. and the estimated time of its arrival at Geneva was 10-5 a.m. We received the pilot’s radio message at 9-30 a.m. The aircraft would then be about 100 miles on the other side of Geneva.

“We do not know the pilot’s exact course. Owing to the bad weather he may have changed it.

“The weather is such that we cannot undertake an air search at the moment. Capt. D. K. Jatar, our operating manager in London, is flying to Geneva in a specially chartered plane to be on the spot.”

Capt. Saint, the pilot, has 7,000 flying hours to his credit. He was awarded the Distinguished flying Cross during the war while serving with the Transport Command. Aged 35, he has been with Air India International since 1946.

Geneva airport authorities informed the Swiss Federal Air Office and the search for the missing plane began immediately.

The Swiss authorities alerted the French regional centre at Lyons as it was believed the plane might have crashed somewhere in that area.

The Indian Minister in Berne, Mr D. B. Desai has left for Geneva to consult with Air India officials here.

A Cairo message said that the Constellation took no new passengers when it dropped at Cairo’s Farouk Airport this morning on its way to Geneva.