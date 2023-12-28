HT interview: Implementing Modi ki Guarantee key priority, says Chhattisgarh CM

Twenty days after taking oath as Chhattisgarh chief minister, Vishnu Deo Sai is focussing on implementing “Modi ki Guarantee”. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Sai said that action will be taken against those accused in alleged scams that took place during Congress regime, and that his government will strongly fight to bring Maoism to an end. Edited Excerpts. Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that action will be taken against those accused in alleged scams that took place during Congress regime (PTI)

It has been 20 days since you have taken oath. What are top priorities of your government?For our government, the priority as of now is to focus on “Modi ki Guarantee” and to implement them as soon as possible. During the election campaign, our party promised the farmers to provide them pending paddy bonus of two years (2017-2018), which we have given on December 25. We also promised providing pucca houses to 18 lakh (1.8 million) poor people of Chhattisgarh. Apart from that, the government will provide yearly ₹12,000 to married women under the “Mahatari Yojana”. We will work to provide the economically weaker class of the state with a gas cylinder at ₹500 under the Ujjawala Yojna. We will also provide ₹10,000 yearly to landless labourers in rural areas. In tribal areas, we will be buying per sack of tendu patta at ₹5,500 from collectors. There are several other initiatives related to scholarship and education that need to be implemented in the next five years.

There were several schemes started by the Congress government in the last five years? Will they be continued?We will review the initiatives taken by the Congress government in the last five years and will think what is best suited for the welfare of people of Chhattisgarh.

Cabinet berths have largely been given according to the caste and regional dynamics. One the position of one minister is vacant... We will fill that soon, too. The cabinet is very balanced in terms of region, social, age, and other aspects . The portfolios which have not been allotted till now, but will be soon allotted.

A critical issue has emerged related to Hasdeo Arand forest and the protest against mining in that region. As you hail from that area, what are your thoughts on protest and how will your government address it ? I am from Sarguja, and in these assembly elections, we won all 14 seats and Congress was wiped out. As far as Hasdeo Arand mining and the protest is concerned, it all started in 2012 when the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government at the Centre started giving clearance to mining in that area, and it still is going on. The tribals are opposing deforestation and mining …We will work on it, review it, and will take the best possible step by keeping in mind the welfare of people of the region.

What are your government’s plans to deal with Maoism in the state? When the BJP government was in power for 15 years, the fight against Maoism was strong and affirmative. Now, as we are in power again and have our government in the Centre also, we will strongly fight the Maoists, and definitive steps will be taken to end Maoism in the state.

These elections were unpredictable .. The surveys indicated that the Congress government would return but the BJP won? What do you think is the reason the BJP bounced back to power?We have formed the Chhattisgarh state in 2000. And as we all know, the BJP always believed in overall development of the society. The major reason for bouncing back of the party in the state is the work that government is doing at the Centre… It is trust in Modi ji that has ensured our victory. People believed in Modi ji and BJPm and we said Modi ji’s promises will be fulfilled.

Also, when we talk about the Congress government, they had five long years to implement the policies and promises they made, but their delivery was poor. The Congress failed on all fronts and there was high corruption. This shook the trust of the people and led to victory of our party.

There have been some alleged scams during the Congress rule -- Mahadev App, DMF, coal levy. Modi during the elections campaign promised to put the accused behind bars. What is your plan of action?Yes, during the Congress government some of major scams took place. We will definitely look into it particularly DMF and CGPSC (Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission) scams… Everything will be thoroughly investigated and strict actions will be taken people who were involved. As promised by the PM, no one will be spared.

What other major steps will your government take in next few months?The main focus to contain crime and improve the law-and-order situation. In last five years, the crimes such as murders and rapes had risen. Our government will take each and every crime seriously, and strict action will be taken against the criminals to make the Chhattisgarh a happy place to live in.