India should get the energy it needs “in the most convenient way that it can” and worry about decarbonisation only once it is richer, physicist Steven Koonin said on Saturday, arguing that UN climate conferences had failed to curb emissions or deliver the finance rich countries had promised. Dr Steven Koonin at HT Leadership Summit 2026. (HT)

Koonin, a senior fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, was speaking at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in a 35-minute conversation with NDTV consulting editor Gargi Rawat, while COP31, the United Nations climate summit, was under way in Turkey.

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Energy before emissions “India needs energy,” Koonin said. “Once it gets rich enough, I would think then it can start to worry about decarbonisation.” He added: “The energy needs [of the developing world] are immediate, whereas the climate threat is distant, vague and uncertain.”

Energy must also “be reliable, and that it be affordable”, he said. “For too long we have given too much emphasis to that decarbonisation, in the frankly misguided perception that there’s a climate catastrophe ahead of us.”

Of the COP conferences, he said: “What have they accomplished? Global emissions continue to go up. They are soaring. The promises of financial help from the developed world to the developing world have not materialised.”

A slower transition Development should be India’s first priority, Koonin said. Cutting emissions too quickly was “very disruptive and very expensive”, he said, calling Germany “the poster child” and saying it had shut its nuclear reactors and given up coal for imported gas.

“In the last five years, let’s say, there has been, in my opinion, a refreshing trend toward climate realism,” he said, citing the work of Bill Gates and the policies of Canadian prime minister Mark Carney.

“Nuclear energy has got to be a big part of India’s future,” he said.

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What the data show Pressed by Rawat on the scientific consensus, Koonin, who was undersecretary for science in Barack Obama’s energy department, said: “I would not at all deny that humans are having some impact on the climate. Of course we are. That follows from basic physical principles.” The real question, he said, was how the climate responds beyond getting warmer, and the data did not show more storms or faster sea-level rise.

In a presentation before the conversation, he said India had warmed about 0.68°C over the last century, about 2.5 times less than the average over land. “You can see perhaps some acceleration in the warming over the last 20 or 30 years,” he said. He said he saw “no support for a present climate emergency”.

Disasters and aid Asked about this year’s flash floods in Nepal, which killed nearly 1,500 people, Koonin said: “So the human activities – where do people live? Do they have a warning system, which they did not have in Nepal? Those contribute as much, if not more, than anything associated with changing climate.”

He declined to say whether a poor country such as Nepal had grounds to seek climate compensation. “You know, I’m just a lowly physicist ...That’s a very complicated moral and diplomatic issue. So I’m going to pass on that.”

When Rawat said his arguments risked giving western nations an excuse to do less, Koonin said the US and Europe were “in big trouble” financially. “To think that there’s going to be massive amounts of aid coming from the West, given the financial problems that we have...I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Adaptation and geoengineering Koonin called for “a better job on climate science” and “a greater focus on adaptation”. He said he had argued in 2015 that adaptation would be the main way the world responded, and had “been proven right”.

Geoengineering, including putting aerosols into the upper atmosphere to reduce the sunlight the planet absorbs, was technically and economically feasible but carried “a lot of downsides”, he said. It could “change the precipitation patterns in ways that we don’t understand”, and should be used only in extreme circumstances, he said.

His critics Asked about criticism that he cherry-picks data, Koonin said: “If you believe that I’m cherry picking, I often say show me the rest of the fruit salad.”

Koonin, 74, a theoretical physicist and former chief scientist at BP, argued in his 2021 book, Unsettled, that climate science is far less certain than commonly portrayed. In 2025, he co-wrote the US energy department’s report ‘A Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the US Climate’, which argues that the effects of these emissions have been exaggerated.