HTLS 2026 LIVE updates: Jaishankar, Noel Tata, Blinken, Akhilesh at HT Leadership Summit

As the world grapples with rapid disruption and unprecedented change, the summit will explore how old assumptions are being challenged and new possibilities are emerging across economies, geopolitics, technology, business and society. It will also examine how leaders can navigate an increasingly complex landscape where certainty is giving way to adaptation.

Speakers include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Nobel Prize-winning Economist Joseph E Stiglitz, Artificial Intelligence Expert Stuart Russell, Chairman of Tata Trusts Noel N Tata, Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav, 71st US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken, Author Siddhartha Mukherjee, and Film Director Imtiaz Ali and Actor Ananya Panday, among others.

On Thursday, two virtual sessions featured VFS Global Founder Zubin Karkaria and Caltech Professor Anima Anandkumar. Karkaria said Indian students were increasingly looking towards Europe for higher education. Meanwhile, Anandkumar highlighted the importance of local languages in AI development and said India should look beyond language models to explore opportunities in areas such as space technology and engineering.

In the third virtual session on Friday, World Bank Executive Director Neelkanth Mishra said the Indian economy was on the cusp of structural transformation, aided by access to cheap capital and technology.

The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit was launched in 2003 to raise the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders across key fields, and provide an international platform for thought leadership and solutions-oriented discussions.