HTLS 2026 LIVE updates: Jaishankar, Noel Tata, Blinken, Akhilesh at HT Leadership Summit
HTLS 2026 LIVE updates: The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit was launched in 2003 to raise the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders across key fields, and provide an international platform for thought leadership and solutions-oriented discussions.
HTLS 2026 LIVE updates: Geopolitics, economics, health, artificial intelligence and showbiz are among the key themes on the agenda at the 24th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Themed "New Rules. New Realities", HTLS 2026 brings together influential voices to examine the forces reshaping how we live, lead and shape the future....Read More
As the world grapples with rapid disruption and unprecedented change, the summit will explore how old assumptions are being challenged and new possibilities are emerging across economies, geopolitics, technology, business and society. It will also examine how leaders can navigate an increasingly complex landscape where certainty is giving way to adaptation.
Speakers include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Nobel Prize-winning Economist Joseph E Stiglitz, Artificial Intelligence Expert Stuart Russell, Chairman of Tata Trusts Noel N Tata, Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav, 71st US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken, Author Siddhartha Mukherjee, and Film Director Imtiaz Ali and Actor Ananya Panday, among others.
On Thursday, two virtual sessions featured VFS Global Founder Zubin Karkaria and Caltech Professor Anima Anandkumar. Karkaria said Indian students were increasingly looking towards Europe for higher education. Meanwhile, Anandkumar highlighted the importance of local languages in AI development and said India should look beyond language models to explore opportunities in areas such as space technology and engineering.
In the third virtual session on Friday, World Bank Executive Director Neelkanth Mishra said the Indian economy was on the cusp of structural transformation, aided by access to cheap capital and technology.
The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit was launched in 2003 to raise the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders across key fields, and provide an international platform for thought leadership and solutions-oriented discussions.
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- 14 Nov 2026, 09:52:28 AM IST
VFS Global CEO says travel will always come back with a vengeance
The Covid pandemic and global wars were widely expected to choke international travel. But each time, it came back faster than expected, said VFS Global founder and CEO Zubin Karkaria at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
“Whatever geopolitics or whatever environmental conditions are there in the world, travel will always come back, and it will come back with a vengeance,” he added.
Crises cause only brief anxiety or logistical hurdles, during which domestic travel picks up, Karkaria said, adding that post-Covid “revenge travel” showed that the urge never waned.
- 14 Nov 2026, 09:36:49 AM IST
Junk LLM obsession and use AI to better understand the world: Caltech Professor at HTLS 2026
A century ago, a quiet scholarly breakthrough unfolded in then Mysore, when R Shamasastry, a pioneering epigraphist, unearthed and translated Kautilya’s Arthashastra, an ancient Indian Sanskrit treatise on statecraft, economic policy, and military strategy, with manuscripts preserved on fragile strips of dried palm-leaf. Shamasastry is the great-great-grandfather of Caltech computer scientist and professor Anima Anandkumar, who drew a link between her expertise – Artificial Intelligence – and the storied history of her family.
“UNESCO recognised Arthashastra, an ancient text, as one of the treasures from India. And I have a really interesting connection that my great-great-grandfather discovered Kautilya's Arthashastra more than a century ago. Using AI even to understand our rich history, our culture, and our local traditions, is important. We shouldn't just be focusing on one thing, but making investments across the board — invest in technical research, in humanities, and really grow that knowledge and make that first digitised, use AI, and then build AI,” said Anandkumar. speaking on the opening day of the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
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- 14 Nov 2026, 09:26:58 AM IST
VFS Global founder says AI will make travel easier, but won’t decide who gets a visa
Artificial intelligence will make applying for a visa faster and smoother, but for now, it will not be the one deciding whether you get permission to travel, VFS Global founder Zubin Karkaria said at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
“It will make things frictionless. But it would not make decisions, especially for a person who’s entering a country,” said Karkaria, whose company processes visa applications for 71 governments. “It won’t take the place of a visa officer.”
Asked if AI could ever replace the human element in immigration, Karkaria did not rule it out. It would come down to legislation, he said. “In future, what will be the legislation of different countries allowing? Currently, the legislation of countries don’t allow an AI tool to take decisions.”
- 14 Nov 2026, 09:16:05 AM IST
Frontier language models, 'autonomous AI scientist', and more: Anima Anandkumar at HTLS
Local languages and accessibility are important when it comes to frontier language models, Anima Anandkumar, Bren Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences at the California Institute of Technology, said at a virtual session of the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday.
“I saw a lot of startups—and not necessarily only in the language model space,” she said, pointing to space, batteries and similar hard engineering as India’s competitive strength in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). “That is also the real strength that we should not lose track of,” she added.
A distinguished alumna of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, she added that it’s important to think in a broader way and have investments across the board, instead of just focusing “on one thing”.
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- 14 Nov 2026, 09:08:08 AM IST
Beyond US, UK: Where Indian students are heading, according to VFS Global CEO
For decades, an Indian student going abroad to study was likely to end up in the US, the UK, Canada or Australia. That map is being redrawn, VFS Global founder Zubin Karkaria said at a virtual session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday.
“Traditionally, the students always travelled to the US, Canada, Australia, UK. And now what we are seeing is a shift to Europe,” Karkaria said. “There’s a growth of students travelling to Europe by almost 70% every year.”
- 14 Nov 2026, 09:06:05 AM IST
Caltech’s Anima Anandkumar says speed just part of AI’s story in science, stresses accuracy
In a virtual session of the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday, Anima Anandkumar, a California Institute of Technology (Caltech) professor, said she believes speed is only a part of the artificial intelligence (AI) story, and that AI also allows for better accuracy and reliability in scientific modelling.
"It's not just that it's faster with less reliable predictions. In fact, it's more accurate, more reliable at this point—what AI can do—compared to traditional models," she said.
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- 14 Nov 2026, 08:48:33 AM IST
HTLS 2026 brings together influential voices
Across economies, geopolitics, technology, business, and society, the rules of engagement are rapidly evolving.
The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2026 brings together influential voices to explore new realities and discuss how leaders can navigate a landscape where certainty is increasingly being replaced by adaptation.
- 14 Nov 2026, 08:17:12 AM IST
Key speakers at HT Leadership Summit 2026
The list of speakers at HTLS 2026 includes:
- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
- 71st US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken
- Chairman of Tata Trusts Noel N Tata
- Nobel Prize-winning Economist Joseph E Stiglitz
- Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav
- Physician and Author Siddhartha Mukherjee
- Artificial Intelligence Expert Stuart Russell
- Film Director Imtiaz Ali
- Actor Ananya Panday
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- 14 Nov 2026, 08:09:34 AM IST
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026: A recap
The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, November 14.
Previously, three virtual sessions took place over the past two days.
Two virtual sessions took place on Thursday, featuring VFS Global Founder Zubin Karkaria and Caltech Professor Anima Anandkumar. A third virtual session took place on Friday, where World Bank Executive Director Neelkanth Mishra said the Indian economy was on the cusp of structural transformation, aided by access to cheap capital and technology.
- 14 Nov 2026, 08:07:02 AM IST
Theme for Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2026
This year's summit will focus on the forces rewriting the way people live, lead, and shape the future.
The theme, "New Rules. New Realities", captures a world in which established assumptions are being challenged, and new possibilities are emerging.
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