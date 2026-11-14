US ties with India, Pakistan different in nature: Antony Blinken at HTLS 2026

Washington's relations with New Delhi and Islamabad are fundamentally different, former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday, describing India as a "global force." At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, 71st US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called India a "global force." (HT Photo)

Speaking at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), Blinken acknowledged India's right to self-defence against terrorist threats while backing diplomatic efforts to prevent regional escalation. Follow HT Leadership Summit 2026 LIVE updates

"Our relationship, our interests, the things that we are working on together—the places where we sometimes have differences are really global in nature," he said during a conversation with Ambassador Jawed Ashraf, chairman of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

By contrast, Blinken characterised America's ties with Pakistan as “regional”.

There are still going to be, you know, important areas where we need to do things with them— for example, when it comes to counterterrorism," said Blinken, who was the top US diplomat from 2021 to 2025 under then President Joe Biden.