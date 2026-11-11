Good morning, readers! Here is a quick roundup of the major headlines in politics, current affairs, sports, and entertainment.

US House blocks bid to impeach defence secretary Pete Hegseth

US House blocks bid to impeach defence secretary Pete Hegseth; Maatrubhumi trailer out: Salman Khan heads to the battlefield (AFP/YT)

Efforts to impeach US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stalled on Tuesday after Republicans closed ranks around the embattled Pentagon chief to block a House vote on impeachment. Instead of holding a final vote, the House voted 211-204 to send the articles to the Republican-led Judiciary Committee. Read more

Dubai-bound vessel carrying 6 Indians hit in Persian Gulf, closely monitoring situation: Govt

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A Liberia flagged tanker carrying six Indian seafarers was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, the government said. One Indian national is among four crew members injured in the attack, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday. Read more

PM2.5 readings of 1K+ excluded from AQI: CPCB clarification after HT reports on ‘dark monitors’

Deep Dive Did the US House vote to impeach Pete Hegseth? No. The House voted 211-204 to send the impeachment articles to the Republican-led Judiciary Committee instead of holding a final vote, effectively blocking the effort for now. Why did Thomas Massie seek to impeach Pete Hegseth? Massie’s articles alleged that Hegseth oversaw illegal military actions, including the Iran war without congressional approval and lethal strikes on suspected drug-smuggling boats. They also accused him of targeting Senator Mark Kelly. Can Pete Hegseth still be impeached or removed from office? A new impeachment effort could be brought when a Democratic-led House takes office in January. Impeachment by the House would not itself remove Hegseth; conviction and removal would require a two-thirds Senate vote.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday said it has capped the upper limit of readings from all continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) at 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m³), meaning readings beyond this threshold will not be used to calculate the National Air Quality Index (NAQI). Read more

IBM to end visa, green card sponsorship for roles in biggest unit after Trump administration's crackdown

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{{^usCountry}} International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) announced that it is ending immigration sponsorship for some of the roles in its largest division. This comes after the crackdown by the Donald Trump government on the visa program that's served as a talent pipeline for the tech industry thus far. Read more Maatrubhumi trailer out: Salman Khan heads to the battlefield, takes on Chinese troops with a message of peace {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) announced that it is ending immigration sponsorship for some of the roles in its largest division. This comes after the crackdown by the Donald Trump government on the visa program that's served as a talent pipeline for the tech industry thus far. Read more Maatrubhumi trailer out: Salman Khan heads to the battlefield, takes on Chinese troops with a message of peace {{/usCountry}}

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Following much wait the entire day of November 10, Salman Khan unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace around 10:30 pm. The actor is ready to head to the battlefield as the trailer offered a look at a soldier caught in the middle of a tense conflict with Chinese troops. Read more

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