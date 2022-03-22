HT This Day: March 21, 1970 -- Capt. Sangma will be first CM of Meghalaya

The All-Party Hill Leaders Conference has secured 34 of the 38 elective seats in the 41-member Meghalaya Provisional Legislative Assembly, the elections to which were completed today.

The Congress having secured four seats---all from Garo Hill-will be the only opposition in the House.

The APHLC officially announced here today that its parliamentary party has unanimously elected the party president, Capt Williamson Sangma as its leader in the ‘ Provisional Assembly. Capt. Sangma will announce his Cabinet shortly.

Of the 34 seats captured by the APHLC, 30 from the Khasi and Garo hills were secured uncontested. Indirect elections to the remaining four seats were held today in Jowai, headquarters of the Jaintia hills sub-division, where a lone lady Independent candidate was defeated by an APHLC nominee.

The Electoral College was composed - of 1E.elected members of the Jaintia District Council where the APELC has 11 members and the Opposition one.

The Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act provides for the nomination by the Governor of three members from minority community in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya State is due for inauguration by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on April 2.

Capt. Williamson Sangma, leader of the APHLC Legislature Party, is expected to arrive here tonight to finalise his Cabinet and to discuss other administrative matters with the Assam Government officials.