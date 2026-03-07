Edit Profile
    Human body parts found under train coach in Kerala's Alappuzha

    In Alappuzha, Kerala, human body parts were found under a train coach, prompting a police investigation.

    Published on: Mar 07, 2026 12:49 PM IST
    PTIPosted by Yamini C S
    A probe has been launched after human body parts were found under a train coach here on Saturday, police said.

    The discovery has sparked an investigation by railway police to uncover the circumstances surrounding the remains. (Representative image) (HT Photo)
    The discovery has sparked an investigation by railway police to uncover the circumstances surrounding the remains. (Representative image) (HT Photo)

    According to Alappuzha Railway Police, a human right arm along with a finger of a foot was found on an iron bracket under the auxiliary reservoir tank of the S-5 coach of the Alappuzha–Dhanbad Express.

    The body parts were noticed by cleaning staff when the train was parked at the pit-line yard early in the morning.

    The train had reached Alappuzha from Dhanbad on Friday evening and was scheduled to depart again on Saturday morning.

    Railway police have registered a case of unnatural death and begun an investigation.

    Police said an inquest will be conducted and a detailed probe is underway into the incident.

    They will also seek details from police in other states to ascertain whether any deaths were reported along the route on which the train had been operating in recent days.

    This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
    © 2026 HindustanTimes