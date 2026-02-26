The Kerala Story 2 release stalled? Kerala High Court grants interim stay hours before film was to release
The Kerala Story 2's release was stalled by the Kerala HC just hours before the film was to hit the theatres.
The release of The Kerala Story 2, scheduled for this Friday (February 27), may now be stalled. On Thursday afternoon, the eve of the film's release, the Kerala High Court granted an interim stay on the film's release, news agency PTI reported. The film's makers have not responded to the development yet. The film had been accused of creating communal divide and depicting the state in a negative light.
The Kerala story 2 release stalled
The court was hearing a plea against the release of the film. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas had, on Wednesday, remarked that the makers don't seem to be keen on the Court watching the movie. "You are not keen that the Court should watch the movie. You want the issue to be decided on whether this petition is a private litigation or a public litigation," the judge said.
The Kerala Story 2 controversy
The Kerala Story 2 explores themes of religious conversion and coercion, set across Kerala, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. While the makers claim that the film is based on true cases, it has been mired in controversy ever since its trailer was released earlier this month.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the film, calling it a ‘threat to secularism’. “We must collectively reject attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order, as a center of terrorism. It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that Kerala's secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda and to reject it by upholding the values of secularism and brotherhood,” Vijayan said in a statement on Wednesday.
The film's makers have maintained that the film is not against the state. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah had earlier said, “We're not after Kerala. Kerala is God's Country... We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible.”
All about The Kerala Story 2
Sequel to the controversial but commercially successful The Kerala Story, the film was cleared for release by the CBFC last week with a U/A certificate. In a statement to HT, Vipul Shah had said, “Our objective has always been awareness, to inform, and to empower young minds to stay alert and make informed choices.”
Starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha, the film was set to release in cinemas on February 27.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.