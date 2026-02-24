The Kerala Story 2 makers not keen to screen film ahead of release: Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that the upcoming film The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond depicts a state like Kerala where everyone lives in communal harmony in a negative light. As per the latest report on Bar and Bench, the Kerala HC has now expressed concern over the stance of the makers with regard to the screening of the movie for the Court, which is examining the censor clearance granted to the movie. The Kerala Story 2 has been mired in controversy.

What Kerala HC stated Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas shared that the makers don't seem to be keen on the Court watching the movie. "You are not keen that the Court should watch the movie. You want the issue to be decided on whether this petition is a private litigation or a public litigation," the judge remarked.

It was during the hearing on Tuesday morning when the court expressed its inclination to watch the film after noting that the petitioners' concerns appeared primer facie justified since the movie was being projected as 'inspired by true events' and prominently carried the name of the state in its title, despite the sequels's storyline having no real connection to Kerala. The Court made the observation while hearing three petitions filed by individuals who sought to stay the film's release as well as the cancellation of the certificate granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

More details But after lunchtime, when the hearing proceeded, Senior Counsel S Sreekumar, appearing for the producers, submitted that the Court should first decide whether the petitions before the Court are in the nature of a public interest litigation or private litigation.

Justice Thomas went on to orally remark that the producers were not interested in the Court viewing the film.

The Kerala Story 2 explores themes of religious conversion and coercion, set across Kerala, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha, the film arrives in cinemas on February 27.