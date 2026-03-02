Kochi, The number of road accident deaths in Kerala declined in 2025 even as the total number of accidents increased, Motor Vehicles Department officials said on Monday. Road accident deaths decline in Kerala in 2025 despite rise in cases

The MVD recently released data on accident-related deaths and injuries reported in the state last year.

According to the figures, 3,733 people lost their lives and 56,922 were injured in 49,889 road accidents across Kerala in 2025.

Compared to 2024, when 3,875 people were killed, last year recorded 142 fewer fatalities, the department said.

Officials pointed out that accident deaths have been steadily declining since 2022.

In 2022, there were 4,317 accident deaths, followed by 4,080 in 2023, 3,875 in 2024 and 3,733 in 2025.

"Another significant aspect is the reduction in motorcycle-related fatalities. In 2024, 1,450 deaths were reported in accidents involving motorcycles, which came down to 1,345 in 2025," an MVD official said.

Two-wheeler accident deaths also showed a consistent decline - 1,669 in 2022, 1,567 in 2023, 1,450 in 2024 and 1,345 in 2025.

"At a time when the number of vehicles in the state has risen sharply to around 1.9 crore, the continued drop in accident fatalities is an encouraging sign for all those working in the field of road safety," officials said.

However, the number of road accidents has continued to rise, according to data available on the Kerala Police website.

From 43,910 accidents reported in 2022, the number increased to 48,068 in 2023, 48,834 in 2024 and 49,889 in 2025.

The number of injured persons has also shown an upward trend over the years. In 2022, 49,307 people were injured in road accidents, followed by 54,286 in 2023, 54,743 in 2024 and 56,922 in 2025.

District-wise police data showed that Ernakulam Rural Police recorded the highest number of accident cases in 2025 with 4,614 incidents, followed by Alappuzha , Thiruvananthapuram Rural , Kottayam and Kochi City .

Malappuram reported the highest number of accident deaths at 333, followed by Palakkad , Thiruvananthapuram Rural and Ernakulam Rural .

MVD officials said accidents have been rising each year in line with the steady increase in the number of vehicles on the roads.

They added that both the police and the MVD have been conducting awareness campaigns and enforcement drives to reduce annual fatalities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.