Hyderabad man chasing cricket ball finds human skeleton inside house instead

A man's search for his lost cricket ball in Hyderabad took an eerie turn after he uncovered a human skeleton . The incident reportedly took place in Hyderabad's Nampally and the house where the bizarre recovery was made had been locked up for seven years, claimed an NDTV report. Skeleton remains were found inside an abandoned house in Hyderabad. Further investigation is underway.(X/@rininus88)

The shocking discovery began with the local man's search for a cricket ball, and ended with him finding a skeleton lying face down on the kitchen floor of an abandoned house.

A video recorded by the man of what he purportedly found there has gone viral. It shows a skull and other skeleton remains lying on a floor covered in sand, with utensils all around. The house appears to have been deserted for years.

A forensic investigation is underway after samples were collected from the site.

The exact identity of the person whose skeleton was found can only be ascertained after the mortuary releases a report.

Tale of the abandoned house

A top police official told NDTV that a man Muneer Khan owned the abandoned house. The man had 10 children, of whom the fourth-born lived in the house while the others lived away.

"The man was probably about 50, single and possibly mentally disturbed. He has been dead for a few years now, even the bones were crumbling," ACP Kishan Kumar was quoted as saying by the publication.

The police official also suggested that the cause of death was most likely natural as no signs of struggle or blood marks appeared. An inquest report, prepared by the police in cases of suspicious deaths, is reportedly to be released later in the day.

The incident has left locals shocked, who told the police that the property had been vacant for over seven years, and that the house owner lives abroad.

The human remains have been recovered for further investigation and the police are also trying to get in touch with relatives to know more.