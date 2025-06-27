Hyderabad couple arrested for filming their sexual acts, sharing links for money

A man and his wife were arrested in Hyderabad for filming themselves having sex and providing links to users in exchange for money. They also reportedly live-streamed their acts on a mobile app. (Image for representation) The couple would film themselves engaging in sexual acts and share links on a mobile app for money.(Pixabay)

The 41-year-old man, a car driver by profession, and his 37-year-old wife would wear masks to conceal their identities when they filmed the acts, reported news agency PTI.

After they filmed themselves, they shared access links to users who paid to watch the content.

The live-streaming and recorded videos cost differently. According to an NDTV report, the couple charged ₹2,000 for live-streaming their sexual acts, and ₹500 per clip for recorded videos.

The couple's collective earnings through sharing clips and live-streaming for users, mostly youngsters, was more than what the man made driving cabs, the report further said.

The couple have admitted to filming themselves and providing links to users as a means to earn easy money. They were arrested after a case was registered against them under the IT Act.