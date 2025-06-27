Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Hyderabad couple arrested for filming their sexual acts, sharing links for money

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2025 11:12 AM IST

After they filmed themselves engaging in sexual acts, the couple shared access links to users who paid to watch the content.

A man and his wife were arrested in Hyderabad for filming themselves having sex and providing links to users in exchange for money. They also reportedly live-streamed their acts on a mobile app.

(Image for representation) The couple would film themselves engaging in sexual acts and share links on a mobile app for money.(Pixabay)
(Image for representation) The couple would film themselves engaging in sexual acts and share links on a mobile app for money.(Pixabay)

The 41-year-old man, a car driver by profession, and his 37-year-old wife would wear masks to conceal their identities when they filmed the acts, reported news agency PTI.

After they filmed themselves, they shared access links to users who paid to watch the content.

The live-streaming and recorded videos cost differently. According to an NDTV report, the couple charged 2,000 for live-streaming their sexual acts, and 500 per clip for recorded videos.

The couple's collective earnings through sharing clips and live-streaming for users, mostly youngsters, was more than what the man made driving cabs, the report further said.

The couple have admitted to filming themselves and providing links to users as a means to earn easy money. They were arrested after a case was registered against them under the IT Act.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Hyderabad couple arrested for filming their sexual acts, sharing links for money
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On