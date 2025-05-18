Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in a building in Mailardevpally, 50 people rescued

A fire broke out at a scrap shop situated on the ground floor of a three-floor penthouse building in Hyderabad's Mailardevpally on Sunday, officials said. No casualties or injuries to anyone were reported in the incident in Hyderabad.(Representative)

Upon receiving information, the fire officials reached the scene and rescued around 50 people from the building.

Immediately, Chandrayangutta fire vehicles rushed to the spot to douse the flame, and the firefighting operation was also started.

The fire spread to the upper floors, and around 50 people on the top floor of the building were immediately rescued.

According to a Fire official, " A fire broke out in a ground-floor scrap shop of a three-floor penthouse building in Mailardevpally. The fire spread to the upper floors, and around 50 people in the building went to the top floor. Immediately, Chandrayangutta fire vehicles reached the spot, controlled the fire, and rescued around 50 people. There were no casualties reported.

No casualties or injuries to anyone were reported in the incident.

Further investigations are still ongoing.

Earlier in the day, an empty oil tanker caught fire in Telangana's Cherlapally area of the Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

However, the fire department officials immediately reached the spot with two fire tenders and brought the fire under control within a short time.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire official, "A fire broke out in a BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) empty tanker in Cherlapally in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Two fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire. There were no casualties in this fire, and the cause of the fire is yet to be known."