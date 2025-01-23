Hyderabad horror: How ex-Armyman boiled wife's body parts, separated flesh | Shocking details

Horrifying details have emerged from the alleged gruesome murder of a 35-year-old woman at the hands of her husband in Telangana's Hyderabad. The 35-year-old victim, Madhavi, was reported missing by her mother on January 18. (X/@ANI)

Gurumurthy, a retired Army jawan, claimed that he killed his wife, chopped her body and boiled the parts in a pressure cooker before disposing of them in a lake.

The incident reportedly took place in Venkateswara Colony under Meerpet Police Station limits in the Rangareddy district.

The victim, Puttavenkata Madhavi, was reported missing on January 18 when her mother Subamma lodged a complaint with the police. Madhavi had walked out of her house after some argument with Gurumurthy on January 16, Meerpet Inspector Nagaraju was cited as saying by news agency ANI.

While investigating the case, police took the suspect, currently working as a security guard in Kanchanbagh, into custody. He allegedly confessed to have killed his wife in a fit of rage after a heated argument.

Boiled parts in cooker, pestle to grind bones

After having murdered his wife, the suspect worked towards clearing out any evidence. In a bid to do so, he allegedly chopped her body in the bathroom, then boiled the parts in a pressure cooker.

He separated the bones from the flesh, crushed them using a pestle and again boiled them, a Times of India report cited police sources as saying.

He reportedly cooked the flesh and bones for three days, after which he packed them in a bag and dumped it in a nearby lake.

As of late Wednesday, police were yet to trace the victim's mortal remains in the lake into which Gurumurthy claimed to have disposed the body parts. An official said that clues teams and a dog squad was at work to conduct an extensive search, the ToI report mentioned.

LB Nagar DCP, meanwhile, said that though the husband has self-claimed the crime, they are continuing the investigation. "As of now, we are not finalising the death. We have to find out the truth, the investigation is ongoing," the senior officer was quoted by the ANI report.

Madhavi and Gurumurthy had gotten married thirteen years ago and had been living in Venkateswara Colony with their two children for the last five years.

On the day of the murder, the couple's children were reportedly visiting the suspect's sister. A cop was cited as saying that Gurumurthy had made up the whole missing drama and had informed Madhavi's parents about the same.

Meerpet SHO K Nagaraju, as cited by ToI, also said that the case is being treated as a "missing person case" as no evidence of the suspected murder has been found yet.

(with ANI inputs)