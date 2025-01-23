Hyderabad: Ex-Armyman claims to have killed wife, chopped and boiled her body parts in pressure cooker

A horrifying confession from a man in Telangana's Hyderabad has brought back a grim reminder of the 2023 Mira Road murder case in Mumbai. The suspect, who has been taken into custody, is a former army personnel who was currently working as a security guard.(Representative/Getty Images)

The man, a former Army personnel currently working as a security guard, claimed that he killed his 35-year-old wife, dismembered her and boiled the body parts in a pressure cooker, news agency PTI reported.

Police officials said the suspect's claims were being verified on Wednesday. Having been taken into custody, the husband alleged that after boiling the body parts, he disposed of them in a lake.

The deceased had been reported missing nearly a week ago and a complaint with the police was lodged by her parents.

Police said that the man is suspected to have committed the crime after getting into an argument with his wife. However, the police added that full details of the incident would be known during further investigation.

The Mira Road murder

In June 2023, a live-in relationship turned into of one of the most gruesome murders of the time. A 32-year-old woman in Mumbai's Mira Road was killed by her live-in partner of nine years, who then used an electric saw to dismember her body into so many parts that the police couldn't even point a number.

For three days after the alleged murder, the accused, one 56-year-old Manoj Sane had tried to dispose of the body. To avoid getting caught, he even pressure-cooked some body parts, roasted others, and ground some more in a mixer and fed them to stray dogs.

Sane had narrated multiple stories to the police for the victim's death. He had first claimed that she died by suicide on June 4 by consuming and fearing that he might be charged with abetment, he tried to get rid of the body instead of alerting authorities. However, he later told the cops that the two had a fight as he suspected her of infidelity, following which he stabbed her with a knife and then used the electric saw to cut her up.

The Shraddha Walker murder case was also recalled at the time of this murder. The May 2022 murder of Walker at the hands of her live-in partner saw the accused chopping her body into at least 35 pieces, storing them in a refrigerator for around three months and then dumping the parts one-by-one.

(with PTI inputs)