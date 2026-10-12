Hyderabad man killed in missile attack on airport in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh while on Umrah trip with family

A Hyderabad man settled in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was killed in a missile attack on the King Khalid International Airport, 10 days after he returned with his family to the West Asian Kingdom for an Umrah trip
It was only a fortnight ago that 46-year-old Mohammad Yousuf Ali returned to Hyderabad from Riyadh, where he had been working as a software engineer for the last 10 years, to spend some happy time with his family.
After spending a few days with his wife, Sameera, and his three children, who have been staying at their residence in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad, he took them to Madina, Saudi Arabia, on October 2.
Deep Dive
What happened to Mohammad Yousuf Ali in the Riyadh airport missile attack?
Were Mohammad Yousuf Ali’s family members injured in the Riyadh airport attack?
What assistance and safety guidance did the Indian Embassy provide after the Riyadh airport attack?
The family subsequently planned to visit Medina and arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday to begin the journey.
“As the family was waiting near a check-in kiosk at around 3 pm local time, a projectile struck the airport, grievously injuring him and his family members,” All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said in a post on X on Monday.
“I am in touch with Yousuf’s brother-in-law in Riyadh. I spoke to the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy, who assured of all support. @DrSJaishankar @VikramMisri, request your immediate attention in this matter. Every possible assistance should be provided to the family…” Owaisi added.
Sons, aunt injured{{/usCountry}}
“I am in touch with Yousuf’s brother-in-law in Riyadh. I spoke to the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy, who assured of all support. @DrSJaishankar @VikramMisri, request your immediate attention in this matter. Every possible assistance should be provided to the family…” Owaisi added.
Sons, aunt injured{{/usCountry}}
Yusuf Ali’s son, Amaan, sustained a knee injury and underwent surgery, while his other son, Wasey, is receiving treatment for a leg injury. Owaisi said three of Wasey’s toes had been severed in the incident.
The deceased’s wife, Sameera, and daughter, Maryam, escaped unhurt. His aunt, Atiya Sultana, sustained head injuries and was receiving treatment, though she was believed to be out of danger.
According to an AIMIM spokesman, Yusuf Ali was seriously injured in the missile attack at the airport
“He was immediately shifted to a hospital, where doctors performed surgery and amputated both his legs due to the severity of his injuries. He died of a massive heart attack on Sunday, while undergoing treatment,” he said.
Owaisi said he had brought the matter to the attention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking necessary intervention regarding the incident and assistance for the affected family.
He urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure that the family received all possible assistance.