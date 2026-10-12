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Hyderabad man killed in missile attack on airport in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh while on Umrah trip with family

Yusuf Ali’s son, Amaan, sustained a knee injury and underwent surgery, while his other son, Wasey, is receiving treatment for a leg injury.

Updated on: Oct 12, 2026, 14:42:05 IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
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A Hyderabad man settled in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was killed in a missile attack on the King Khalid International Airport, 10 days after he returned with his family to the West Asian Kingdom for an Umrah trip

According to an AIMIM spokesman, Yusuf Ali was seriously injured in the missile attack at the airport (Sourced)
According to an AIMIM spokesman, Yusuf Ali was seriously injured in the missile attack at the airport (Sourced)

It was only a fortnight ago that 46-year-old Mohammad Yousuf Ali returned to Hyderabad from Riyadh, where he had been working as a software engineer for the last 10 years, to spend some happy time with his family.

After spending a few days with his wife, Sameera, and his three children, who have been staying at their residence in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad, he took them to Madina, Saudi Arabia, on October 2.

Deep Dive

What happened to Mohammad Yousuf Ali in the Riyadh airport missile attack?

Mohammad Yousuf Ali was seriously injured when a projectile struck King Khalid International Airport as his family waited near a check-in kiosk. He died in hospital on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

Were Mohammad Yousuf Ali’s family members injured in the Riyadh airport attack?

His sons Amaan and Wasey and his aunt Atiya Sultana were injured and received medical care. His wife Sameera and daughter Maryam escaped unhurt.

What assistance and safety guidance did the Indian Embassy provide after the Riyadh airport attack?

The Embassy said it was in touch with the deceased man’s family and would assist with the early repatriation of his remains. It also advised Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to stay indoors, follow official instructions and avoid circulating videos or news about the attacks.
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The family subsequently planned to visit Medina and arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday to begin the journey.

“As the family was waiting near a check-in kiosk at around 3 pm local time, a projectile struck the airport, grievously injuring him and his family members,” All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said in a post on X on Monday.

Yusuf Ali’s son, Amaan, sustained a knee injury and underwent surgery, while his other son, Wasey, is receiving treatment for a leg injury. Owaisi said three of Wasey’s toes had been severed in the incident.

The deceased’s wife, Sameera, and daughter, Maryam, escaped unhurt. His aunt, Atiya Sultana, sustained head injuries and was receiving treatment, though she was believed to be out of danger.

According to an AIMIM spokesman, Yusuf Ali was seriously injured in the missile attack at the airport

“He was immediately shifted to a hospital, where doctors performed surgery and amputated both his legs due to the severity of his injuries. He died of a massive heart attack on Sunday, while undergoing treatment,” he said.

Owaisi said he had brought the matter to the attention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking necessary intervention regarding the incident and assistance for the affected family.

He urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure that the family received all possible assistance.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/Hyderabad man killed in missile attack on airport in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh while on Umrah trip with family
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