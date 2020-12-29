‘Proud of you’: Robert Vadra to wife Priyanka after ‘manhandling’ by UP cops

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 12:33 IST

Businessman Robert Vadra has tweeted his support to his wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after she was allegedly manhandled by the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

“I am extremely disturbed at the way Priyanka was manhandled by women cops. While one held her by throat, the other woman cop pushed her & she fell down. But she was determined & she travelled on a two-wheeler to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri (sic),” Robert Vadra tweeted.

“I am proud of you Priyanka for being compassionate & for reaching out to people who need you. What you did was correct & there is no crime to be with people in need or in grief,” he also posted.

Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress’ general secretary, had said on Saturday that she was pushed and shoved and even held by her throat by police personnel when she was stopped by the force from going to the house of retired police officer SR Darapuri.

Darapuri, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been arrested in connection with the recent anti-citizenship amendment act stir in the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi’s office has written to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer in charge of VIP security, saying there was a breach of protocol by the circle officer of Hazratganj.

A police officer, who was on duty during the incident, has denied the allegations.