'I am sorry': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke shares post for late grandmother amid protests against CEC

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday shared a photo of his grandmother on Instagram alongside the caption, "I am sorry." This post comes after Savitribai Dipke, his paternal grandmother, died at the family's ancestral home in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra on Saturday.
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Savitribai was suffering from age-related ailments and had been unwell for over a month, as HT reported earlier. Follow updates on the CJP protest here.
Why did Abhijeet Dipke post “I am sorry” about his grandmother?
Dipke shared a photo of his grandmother, Savitribai, with the caption “I am sorry” after she died while he was in detention. He later left for his ancestral village to be with his family.
Where and when did Abhijeet Dipke’s grandmother die?
Savitribai Dipke died on Saturday at the family’s ancestral home in Santuk Pimpri village, Maharashtra. She had been unwell for over a month with age-related ailments.
What did Delhi Police say about informing Abhijeet Dipke of his grandmother’s death?
Delhi Police said the news was conveyed to Dipke promptly and with sensitivity, and that he was told the funeral time. Police said they offered help for travel to his hometown, which he declined.
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Hours after being released from detention, CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said that Dipke's grandmother died while he was in detention and accused the authorities of displaying insensitivity when he was informed about the death.
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Hours after being released from detention, CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said that Dipke's grandmother died while he was in detention and accused the authorities of displaying insensitivity when he was informed about the death.
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Ranka said Dipke had left for his ancestral village after his release.
'Promptly conveyed to him with due sensitivity': Police
Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police, in a post on X, clarified that the information regarding the demise of Dipke's grandmother was "promptly conveyed to him with due sensitivity."
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"He was also informed of the scheduled funeral time and offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds, however he denied to avail the same," the police added.
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.
Get real-time updates on CJP Delhi Protest LIVE , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/'I am sorry': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke shares post for late grandmother amid protests against CEC
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