'I am sorry': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke shares post for late grandmother amid protests against CEC

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday shared a photo of his grandmother on Instagram alongside the caption, "I am sorry." This post comes after Savitribai Dipke, his paternal grandmother, died at the family's ancestral home in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Savitribai was suffering from age-related ailments and had been unwell for over a month. (Photos Credit: @abhijeetdipke/Instagram (L); Reuters)

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Savitribai was suffering from age-related ailments and had been unwell for over a month, as HT reported earlier. Follow updates on the CJP protest here.

Also Read | Dipke’s grandmother dies hours after CJP founder’s detention; family fears he may miss last rites

CJP's allegations against police

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Deep Dive Why did Abhijeet Dipke post “I am sorry” about his grandmother? Dipke shared a photo of his grandmother, Savitribai, with the caption “I am sorry” after she died while he was in detention. He later left for his ancestral village to be with his family. Where and when did Abhijeet Dipke’s grandmother die? Savitribai Dipke died on Saturday at the family’s ancestral home in Santuk Pimpri village, Maharashtra. She had been unwell for over a month with age-related ailments. What did Delhi Police say about informing Abhijeet Dipke of his grandmother’s death? Delhi Police said the news was conveyed to Dipke promptly and with sensitivity, and that he was told the funeral time. Police said they offered help for travel to his hometown, which he declined.

{{^usCountry}} Hours after being released from detention, CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said that Dipke's grandmother died while he was in detention and accused the authorities of displaying insensitivity when he was informed about the death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hours after being released from detention, CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said that Dipke's grandmother died while he was in detention and accused the authorities of displaying insensitivity when he was informed about the death. {{/usCountry}}

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Ranka said Dipke had left for his ancestral village after his release.

Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother dies, Delhi Police say ‘up to him to continue protest or fly back for last rites’

'Promptly conveyed to him with due sensitivity': Police

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police, in a post on X, clarified that the information regarding the demise of Dipke's grandmother was "promptly conveyed to him with due sensitivity."

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"He was also informed of the scheduled funeral time and offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds, however he denied to avail the same," the police added.

Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka kept under preventive arrest ahead of fresh Jantar Mantar stir

CJP's protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Protesters were detained on Sunday, as the demonstration called by the CJP entered its second day amid heavy security deployment across Delhi.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.