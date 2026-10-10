Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother dies, Delhi Police say 'up to him to continue protest or fly back for last rites'
Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother dies, Delhi Police say 'up to him to continue protest or fly back for last rites'
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother passed away on Saturday, the Delhi Police has informed the activist. The police has reportedly given him the option to fly back for last rites, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.
CJP's key faces including founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke, co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained from inside the plane upon landing at the Delhi airport on Saturday morning.
Ajinkya Shinde to lead CJP protest against CEC
Abhijeet Dipke said that the pressure group's key member Ajinkya Shinde will lead the protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar after he was allegedly taken to an “undisclosed location”.
Deep Dive
CJP shared a pre-recorded video by Dipke that he recorded last night “in anticipation of a potential arrest”.
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In the video, Dipke is heard saying that if he and CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Rana are detained, the protest at Jantar Mantar will be headed by the group's national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde.
“If you're watching this video, that means Ashutosh, Saurav, and I have been arrested. After us, this movement will be led by Ajinkya. Please follow Ajinkya Shinde, he will be carrying forward Cockroach Janta Party after Ashutosh, Saurav, and me,” Dipke is heard saying in the video.
Pinarayi Vijayan, Mamata Banerjee detained
On Saturday morning, CPI(M) Keralam posted on X that party leaders including MA Baby, Pinarayi Vijayan, MV Govindan Master, A Vijayaraghavan KK Shailaja, John Brittas MP, KN Balagopal, Brinda Karat and PK Sreemathi were detained upon arriving at Jantar Mantar.
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Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was also detained on Saturday afternoon while she sat on dharna on the road near South Avenue bus stand.
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