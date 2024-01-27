"I dedicate this award to Divyang children": Social worker Shankar Baba Papalka on being awarded Padma Shri

Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Octogenarian social worker from Amravati, Shankar Baba Papalkar, has been awarded the Padma Shri in the field of social work. HT Image

The 81-year-old social worker has devoted his life to the welfare and rehabilitation of Divyang, orphaned and destitute children. He runs an 'Ashram' devoted to destitute children at Wazzar in Amravati district. Currently 123 orphans and mentally retarded children are living in his Ashram.

Talking to ANI, Shankar Baba said, "I dedicate this award to Divyang children. I would also try to take some of the children with me when I receive this award."

"When I received a call from the Prime Minister's house that I will be getting Padma Shri, I requested that I want to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This award is the pride of my country," he added.

For the past several years, Shankar Baba has been seeking a law for the rehabilitation of mentally retarded and orphaned children above 18 years of age. He also said that he would try to meet PM Modi and would request him for this law.

The Home Ministry on Thursday announced the Padma awards which included five Padma Bhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri.

Padma Awards, the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.

Thirty of the awardees are women and the list also includes eight persons from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO OCI and nine posthumous awardees.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, megastar Konidela Chiranjeevi, and famous actor of yesteryears Vyjayantimala Bali are among the personalities who have been honoured with Padma Vibhushan in the awards announced by the government on Thursday on the eve of 75th Republic Day. (ANI)