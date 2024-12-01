I don't find any difference between India and Bangladesh: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday termed the November 24 Sambhal incident unfortunate and sought to compare the situation of minorities in India with Bangladesh. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti addresses party workers during a party meeting, at Nanak Nagar in Jammu on Sunday.(ANI)

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir expressed concern over the recent claims on mosques and shrines.

"...Today, I am afraid that the situation which was during 1947, we are being taken towards that direction. When the youth talk of jobs, they don't get it. We don't have good hospitals, education...They are not improving the condition of roads but are trying to demolish the mosque in search of a temple. The Sambhal incident is very unfortunate. Some were working in shops and were shot...," Mufti told reporters in Jammu here.

While commenting on the controversy surrounding the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Mufti said, "Ajmer Sharif Dargah where people from all religions offer prayers is the biggest example of brotherhood. Now they are also trying to dig into it to search for a temple."

Regarding the alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, Mufti said, "In Bangladesh, atrocities are being committed on Hindus. If atrocities will be committed on minorities in India also, then what is the difference between India and Bangladesh?... I don't find any difference between India and Bangladesh."

The situation in Bangladesh has been marked by increasing violence against minority communities, with temples, being destroyed after the arrest of a former priest Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The international community has expressed concern over the situation, with India's Ministry of External Affairs stating that it is "concerned" about the safety and security of Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh.

Regarding the Sambhal incident in Uttar Pradesh, a mob clashed with the police during a survey of a Mughal-era mosque under the direction of the court.

Four people were killed and dozens, including policemen and officials, were injured in the violence that ensued hours after the survey. (ANI)